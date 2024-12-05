Dubai Safari extends park timings for 'night safaris' for a limited period

KT photo: Shihab

Dubai Safari Park's timings will be extended, allowing visitors to experience the attraction at night. The new timings will be applicable for a limited period—from December 13 to January 12.

The extended hours will see two night safaris led by wildlife guides. Visitors can “expect to catch” a glimpse of the night-time routines of over 90 species, “besides participating in interactive activities involving animals”, the park’s operator said.

The safari will host live performances, including an African fire show and a neon display.

