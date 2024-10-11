Dubai: Global Village ticket prices increased; entry fee now starts at Dh25

Photo: File

With five days to go before opening day, Dubai's Global Village on Friday activated its online ticketing platform. Visitors can now buy entry passes.

The popular festival park will be back for its Season 29 on Wednesday, October 16, with a new 'restaurant plaza' and three more cultural pavilions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now available on GV's official website (www.globalvillage.ae), entry tickets start at Dh25, marking an increase from the previous season's rates.

Here are the new prices:

Dh25: Weekday ticket (valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)

Dh30: Any-day ticket

Last season, weekday tickets cost Dh22.50 each and any-day passes, Dh27.

Entry is still free for children aged 3 and below, seniors above 65 years old, and people of determination.

Timings

This season of the Global Village will run until May 11, 2025. Park operating hours will be: