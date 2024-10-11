Dubai: Global Village ticket prices increased; entry fee now starts at Dh25

Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

With five days to go before opening day, Dubai's Global Village on Friday activated its online ticketing platform. Visitors can now buy entry passes.

The popular festival park will be back for its Season 29 on Wednesday, October 16, with a new 'restaurant plaza' and three more cultural pavilions.


Now available on GV's official website (www.globalvillage.ae), entry tickets start at Dh25, marking an increase from the previous season's rates.


Here are the new prices:

  • Dh25: Weekday ticket (valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)
  • Dh30: Any-day ticket

Last season, weekday tickets cost Dh22.50 each and any-day passes, Dh27.

Entry is still free for children aged 3 and below, seniors above 65 years old, and people of determination.

Timings

This season of the Global Village will run until May 11, 2025. Park operating hours will be:

  • Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to 12am
  • Thursday to Saturday: 4pm to 1am
  • Tuesdays (except those falling on a public holiday) are exclusively reserved for families, couples, and ladies.

What's new

Crowd-favourites Railway Market and Floating Market will be reopening with new design concepts, while the Fiesta Street will have double-story street kiosks.

Foodies shouldn't miss the upcoming 'Restaurant Plaza' next to the Carnaval fun-fair area. It will feature 11 two-storey restaurants, where guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines while enjoying live shows and performances.

