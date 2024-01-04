Dubai: Giant bird lands at Global Village

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM

Dubai’s Global Village has swooped into the record books with a giant falcon sculpture. The eight-metre bird stands tall amid 25 miniature replicas of famous landmarks from around the world at the multicultural park’s Mini World.

The art piece has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest illuminated steel sculpture of a bird.

With its wings spread wide, the steel falcon is a tribute to the UAE’s national bird. With a wingspan of over 22 metres, the sculpture weighs 8,000kg. Adorned by 50,000 lights, it glows to form a unique Instagrammable spot.

A new attraction at the Global Village, Mini World features iconic landmarks like Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa and the Statue of Liberty, among others.

The popular multicultural destination opened for its 28th season on October 18. It will receive visitors till April 28. In 2023, the park was named the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov, welcoming a record 9 million visitors.

