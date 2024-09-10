Dubai Garden Glow announces opening date for Season 10

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:23 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM

As summer draws to a close, UAE residents can look forward to visiting outdoor destinations.

September 23 will mark the beginning of the autumn equinox, after which day and night will become equal. Temperatures are expected to drop, indicating a transition to colder days.

In anticipation of the cooler weather, several attractions have announced opening dates for the 2024 season. Dubai Garden Glow will open on September 11, 2024 for its 10th season, according to its official website.