Dubai Fountain: A complete guide to free show timings, best viewing spots, ticket options

KT Photo: File

Whether you're a visitor or a resident, if you're in Dubai, you'll have to watch the emirate's world-famous dancing fountains at least twice.

There's something about the Dubai Fountain that draws you in — one keeps you coming back. While tourists are always impressed by how beautiful the show is, some residents feel it's a good place to catch a breath and momentarily forget worries and anxiety. For young children, it is mesmerising, while for some adults, it can be therapeutic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa as the perfect backdrop, the Dubai Fountain has been dancing for the emirate's crowds since 2009. It has become an icon on its own, another pride of the city.

The Dubai Fountain is the world's largest choreographed fountain system. It has danced to many songs through the years, from Michael Jackson's Thriller to popular K-pop tracks and even nursery songs like Baby Shark.

If you're new to the emirate, planning a visit to the Dubai Fountain, here's a guide that answers some frequently asked questions:

Is the Dubai Fountain show free?

Yes, anyone can watch the Dubai Fountain for free. It can easily be accessed through Dubai Mall. Just head out of the mall and into the Burj Lake, and you'll find it dancing at certain hours.

Some spots and restaurants at Dubai Mall, especially those at the terrace, offer views of the fountain so you can enjoy your dinner while watching the spectacle.

However, if you wish to see the show up close and at prime viewing spots, there are paid experiences you can book (see below).

What time is the Dubai Fountain Show?

The Dubai Fountain show plays every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm every day.

If you're visiting during the holy month of Ramadan, however, it's best to check the hours first with the staff of Emaar or Dubai Mall. Usually, the show comes up only after 7.30pm during the holy month.

Where is the best place to see the Dubai Fountain?

It's always best to be at the front row, along the rails around the fountain.Get as close as you can; but to be able to do that, you'll have to be there before the crowd builds up.

A sure-fire way of getting the best spot is to book some of the paid experiences on offer. (See below)

Do I have to buy tickets to the Dubai Fountain?

Watching the show is free but if you want to make it extra special, there are two experiences you can book.

1. Dubai Fountain boat ride: You'll take an abra that will sail on the Burj Lake, right in front of the Burj Khalifa. By the time the Dubai Fountain show begins, you'll be able to watch it right there on the lake, aboard the boat.

Ticket price: Dh68.25 per person / Children under the age of three are free.

Operation hours: 5.45pm to 10.45pm, every day

How long is the Dubai Fountain boat ride? It's about 30 minutes long.

2. Dubai Fountain Boardwalk: Through this experience, you won't have to worry about selfie sticks and people's backs blocking your view of the spectacle. Take a stroll on the floating boardwalk and watch the dancing waters away from the crowds.

Ticket price: Dh20 per person

Operation hours: 5.45pm to 10.45pm, every day

Is the Dubai Fountain show worth it?

It's definitely worth it, especially if you're in the emirate only for a visit. The dancing waters are well choreographed, with the lights and music perfectly blending in. It's mesmerising, and it's certainly not your ordinary fountain. It's a world-famous show — and it's free, so it's certainly worth a slot in your itinerary.