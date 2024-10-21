Dubai: Diwali fireworks, music show, and traditional market to kick off festival of lights

This Diwali season, Dubai promises an exciting lineup of festivities and entertainment for residents and visitors. From October 25 to November 7, 2024, the city will come alive with celebrations of the Festival of Lights. Residents and visitors can look forward to fireworks displays, various cultural experiences, soulful musical tributes, thrilling theatre productions, and free community events this coming Diwali season.

Fireworks will light up the skies over popular family destinations like Al Seef and Global Village. The first displays of fireworks are scheduled for 9pm on October 25-26 at Al Seef, followed by another round at 9pm on November 1-2 at Global Village.

Residents and tourists alike can also enjoy a weeklong Diwali celebration at Global Village from October 28 to November 3. These festivities will feature colourful Rangoli art, lively performances, and more stunning fireworks. Visitors can also enjoy shopping at the Festival of Lights Market at the India Pavilion and enjoy India’s finest culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to fine dining at several restaurants.

Al Seef will kickoff its Noor - Festival of Lights from October 25-27, a free cultural fair curated by TeamWork Arts. This three-day cultural fair will feature stunning lights, artistic performances, interactive experiences, and Diwali-themed décor. Events will include puppet processions, theatre shows, poetry recitals, musical performances, panting and design workshops, and traditional Indian delicacies. Spread across a 1.8-kilometre promenade, it's also a chance to explore Al Seef’s traditional souk, restaurants, and boutiques.

For music lovers, The Unforgettables concert series, a tribute to the legendary Jagjit Singh featuring his disciple Tauseef Akhtar, will run at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School until October 26.

Another highlight is Meera: Echoes of Love, a production that celebrates women’s strength and love, set to take place on October 26 at Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park, with 70 local artists involved. This production is an enchanting performance that combines dance, theatre, and music.