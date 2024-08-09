Dubai: Cinema at popular mall 'permanently closed'

From mountain gorilla tracking to walking with giraffes, why Uganda should be on your bucket list
The cinema at Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall has been 'permanently closed', Khaleej Times has learnt.
A resident who was at the mall on Friday noticed huge boards covering up what she remembered was the cinema section.
"I wondered why it was closed. It was our go-to cinema because it was less crowded compared to other movie houses and all the films my son loves would always be shown here," said the expat who lives in Al Ghadeer.
A call centre executive from Nakheel, which manages Ibn Battuta Mall, confirmed that the Novo Cinemas outlet at the shopping centre had been "permanently closed since July 31".
It remained unclear, however, whether another cinema chain would be taking over. The call centre staff said they didn't have any other information on the closure.
A quick search on Google returned a "permanently closed" notice for Novo Cinemas at Ibn Battuta Mall. Also, the mall no longer appears on the cinema chain's location list on its official website.
This movie house is popular among residents who live in the southern communities of Dubai, particularly Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, and Al Furjan.
