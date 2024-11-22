Dubai: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to visit popular destination on November 30

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Photo: AFP file

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is on a Dubai tour, it seems. The former senator is set to visit one of the most popular destinations in the city — Global Village — on November 29, for a meet-and-greet session with fans.

And the 45-year-old, nicknamed 'PacMan', has pencilled in another one on his schedule. He will also be visiting another popular venue — Riverland on November 30.

Fans will have the chance to meet the eight-division world champion. Ten lucky fans will enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the southpaw, who has inspired millions around the world.

To make this evening even more special, 50 lucky winners who book tickets online will receive season passes to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

In celebration of Pacquiao's visit, fans can enjoy a spectacular showcase of Filipino culture and cuisine where they can indulge in traditional dishes and beloved street food. A live cooking demonstration will attempt the region’s largest preparation of Pancit Canton, a cherished Filipino savoury noodle dish.

There are many other activities lined up including a Karaoke Challenge celebrating Filipinos’ love of karaoke while winners receive MPBL season tickets. A Kabayan 90s Dance Show will feature iconic hits, adding nostalgic charm to the special day.