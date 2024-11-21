Dubai: Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to visit Global Village on November 29

Photo: Global Village

If you're a fan of Filipino boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao, here's your chance to see him face to face — and even click a selfie or get a fist bump.

Pacquiao will be flying from Manila to Dubai and engage with fans in a meet-and-greet session at the emirate's Global Village on November 29 (Friday).

The event will start at 8pm on the Main Stage of the popular festival park. There will be photo opportunities, games, and a chance to win prizes.

Lucky winners could take home Global Village Experience Packs, including entry tickets, Wonder Pass cards, and F&B vouchers, the park said.

Entry to Global Village on Fridays costs Dh30 per person. It's free for children below the age of 3, seniors above 65, and people of determination.