Dubai announces start of winter camping season on October 21

Dubai's temporary winter camping season will begin on October 21 and run until the end of April 2025, authorities announced on Thursday. The designated location for this season's temporary camps in Al Aweer will offer a "secure and well-equipped" environment for families and individuals to enjoy "Dubai's unique desert landscape" during the cooler months.

The camping season offers permits for a minimum of three months and a maximum of six, with a weekly permit fee of 44 fils per square metre for a maximum area of 400sqm per camp.

The Dubai Municipality has set up dedicated commercial zones where local businesses can apply for permits to offer camping supplies and related services.

The authority will issue permits to applicants, outlining the boundaries and specific requirements for setting up camp. Permit holders can design their camps within the allotted space, provided they comply with safety regulations and limit activities to camping and family-related events. Camps must be fenced and unauthorised use or structures outside of the permit limits are not allowed.

Fireworks are banned in camping locations. Other safety requirements include compliance with public health and safety standards; maintenance of site cleanliness; fire safety measures, including the mandatory use of fire extinguishers; speed limit of 20km/h for bikes within the camping area; and prohibition of flashlights and loudspeakers. Applications can be submitted via the Dubai Municipality website, Dubai Now app and Dubai Building Permit System.