Dubai: 10 mega projects that will change the face of the city

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

If you live in Dubai, take a good look at the city's skyline, your neighbourhood, and your favourite district. Snap a photo if you can because, in a few years, the scenery may be entirely different as the city goes all out with a string of mega projects in the pipeline.

For one, there will be a new airport where you can go from entrance to the boarding gate without having to stop for any queue. Then, there are flying taxis ready to take off soon, plus a floating community dedicated to saving the oceans.

The world has been in awe of how far Dubai has come, how it turned its desert land and fishing villages into a mega metropolis. And clearly — with cranes and machines still working nonstop in different pockets of the city — the emirate's evolution is far from over.

Here's a list of projects that is set to change the face of Dubai:

1. Al Maktoum airport

What used to be known as a 'faraway airport' of the city will soon be the world's largest— and perhaps the most advanced travel hub, too. Set to be five times the size of DXB, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) will be a 'city within a city' with a monorail and mini forests. The best part? There will be no queues for check-ins and immigration. In 10 years, all Dubai flights will be operated from this mega infrastructure.

2. Beach makeover

Two of the most popular beaches in the city — Al Mamzar and Jumeirah — will be revamped in a project that costs a whopping Dh355 million.There will be a floating pedestrian bridge and over-water decks — some with eateries. Biking tracks and walkways will be built and they will be surrounded by trees. Can't wait? It will be done in about 18 months.

3. Dubai Reefs

Photo: URB

This is the world's largest marine conservation initiative that will see "more than 400,000 cubic metres of reefs" bloom in the emirate's waters. But it's way more than an eco-project. Dubai Reefs will be a "floating living lab for ecotourism", according to the developer Urb. It will include residential, hospitality, retail, educational and research facilities. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, recently went diving to inaugurate the stunning project.

4. Palm Jebel Ali

Photo: Dubai Media Office

With breathtaking waterfalls, lush green spaces and unique waterfront experiences, this palm-shaped artificial archipelago will add approximately 110km of coastline to Dubai. Once completed, some 35,000 families will be able to enjoy luxury beachside living on this Palm.

5. Dubai Creek Tower and a 'water, colour and fire' plaza

If Burj Khalifa has its dancing Dubai Fountain, the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower will have a plaza of its own — one that combines 'water, colour and fire'.

Set to rise at the Dubai Creek Harbour, Emaar's next superstructure is expected to be the 'female Burj Khalifa' — but whether or not it would be new tallest building is yet to be clarified.

Based on the latest update, what we know is that it will be surrounded by the plaza that will feature a mesmerising show.

6. A bigger Dubai Mall

Just when you think Dubai Mall can't get any bigger, Emaar recently announced a massive Dh1.5-billion expansion plan for the shopping destination and tourist hotspot. This will make room for some 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets.

7. Vertical airports for flying cars

UAE residents could be riding flying taxis and cars as soon as 2025 — and to support this futuristic mode of transport, vertical airports or vertiports will be built. Air taxi terminals are expected to rise near DXB, and here's how they would look:

Another vertiport is being planned at Atlantis the Palm, mainly for a four-seat air taxi that can fly passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in 10 to 30 minutes.