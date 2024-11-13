Daily DSF fireworks, drone shows in Dubai: Where and when to watch them

Shopping is winning, right? But this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), shoppers will be able to win even more with daily rewards and mega prizes every single day for 38 days, in every corner of the city, from December 6 to January 12, 2025.

DSF promises to end everyone's day with a blast with a stunning surprise. Dubai’s skyline will light up every night throughout the 38 days of DSF with free fireworks displays.

From dazzling drone shows and epic concerts to incredible shopping deals, daily fireworks, immersive experiences, and massive prizes, the 30th edition promises an unforgettable experience.

Festival City Mall fireworks

Residents can enjoy free firework displays daily by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM) at 8.30pm. The mall’s Festival Bay will come alive with free-to-attend Saturday night concerts, featuring top stars like Shamma Hamdan, Diana Haddad, Yara, Hams Fikri, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan.

The performances will be accompanied by two brand-new iconic Imagine DSF edition shows, the magical Dubai Kawkab Akhir and the captivating Ya Salam Ya Dubai, playing twice daily at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Adding to the thrill of this unforgettable celebration will be pop-up experiences from leading brands, as well as unmissable raffle draws held five times a week from 7pm to 8pm.

Hatta fireworks

The renowned Hatta fireworks return this DSF, perfect for families and friends seeking a tranquil getaway. The event will transform the area into a whimsical wonderland with captivating lighting displays, cosy seating areas, and live entertainment. Visitors will be able to enjoy artisanal coffees, savour the serene atmosphere, and capture Instagram-worthy moments with breathtaking illuminated vistas.

In addition, spectacular fireworks will light up skies on weekends, and outdoor live music will enhance the relaxing ambience, providing the perfect blend of nature, festivity, and seasonal charm in a must-visit winter retreat.

Drone shows