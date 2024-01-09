UAE announces visa-free travel to Mongolia, allowing up to 30 days per visit

Photo: Visit Mongolia

The UAE and Mongolia have agreed upon a visa-free travel deal. The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding mutual visa exemption for people holding regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports. This decision aims to enhance their relationship and promote shared interests between the two nations.

Under this memorandum, UAE nationals who hold regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports are exempted from a visa to enter Mongolia and can stay there for a period of up to 30 days per visit, and citizens of Mongolia who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports are exempt from a visa to enter the United Arab Emirates, starting December 28, 2023.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, signed the memorandum, which comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia and facilitating movement between the two countries. This measure is considered an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and other areas of common interest.

