UAE: 10 cheaper destinations to explore in 2025 revealed

Are you looking to explore new places on a tighter travel budget for 2025? Here is a guide for your next year’s vacation.

Bucharest (Romania), Trabzon (Turkiye), and Beijing (China) will be the cheapest to fly to next year as airfares are expected to see a drop of 35 per cent, 31 per cent, and 23 per cent, respectively, according to a new study released by Skyscanner on Friday.

Bucharest offers a vibrant mix of historic charm and modern flair. The city’s grand architecture and lively cultural scene are now more accessible due to increased flight routes and competition among airlines.

Trabzon is an attractive option for those interested in stunning natural landscapes and rich history. The expansion of flight options and growing interest in this picturesque region have contributed to the lower prices.

Beijing is now a more budget-friendly destination where travellers can explore ancient wonders like the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. This price reduction is driven by new airline routes and heightened competition.

Among the other cities that will be more affordable to explore next year are:

Tokyo (Japan)

Baku (Azerbaijan)

Seoul (South Korea)

Seattle (US)

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Istanbul (Turkiye)

Cape Town (South Africa)

“There are two specific reasons for these cities to be the cheapest. Firstly, new routes are being added in those countries, which means more supply matching the demand. For example, Saudi Arabia opened six new routes in the last four years. Secondly, competition is heating up among airlines and travel agents. They are creating more packages that are affordable and attractive,” said Ayoub El Mamoun, GCC travel expert at Skyscanner.

UAE and foreign airlines have aggressively increased their route networks during the post-Covid-19 recovery period as travel bounced back strongly and pandemic-induced restrictions were lifted by governments around the world. As aviation still continues to grow at a good pace, airlines are looking to add new routes. However, some airlines are facing the challenge of delays in deliveries from the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Residents still prioritise travel

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 study is based on percentage price drop for roundtrip economy-class flights booked between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for travel throughout 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The study found that despite the current economic backdrop, UAE travellers are continuing to prioritise travel expenditure. In 2025, about 55 per cent of UAE travellers are going to spend more on flights, 44 per cent more on accommodation, and 28 per cent on car hire. When choosing a destination for vacation, the costs of hotel, flight and visa are the most important factors for UAE residents. For extra comfort and peace of mind, majority of UAE travellers said they would spend on the quality of food on the flight, followed by access to the airport lounge and seat selection on flight.