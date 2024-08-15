Travel: A weekend getaway to experience the magic of Jabal Akhdar in Oman

If you are willing to explore a little beyond the touristy circuit, Strasbourg in northeastern France does not disappoint
The mountain range of Jabal Akhdar in Oman is more than a destination; it’s an immersive experience that weaves nature, history, and culture into a breathtaking tapestry. As I ascended the winding road, a world of emerald green and terracotta unfurled before me, promising an escape from the ordinary. The crisp mountain air carried a sense of anticipation that only heightened as I approached the majestic Anantara Jabal Akhdar, a place that sparked my curiosity and sense of wonder.
Perched atop the mountain, the resort offered a sanctuary of unparalleled beauty. My room was a frame for a living masterpiece, with panoramic views that shifted with the changing light. As I gazed out, I couldn’t help but ponder the lives of my ancestors who once called this rugged land home. The name “Akhdar”, meaning green, is a testament to their resilience and ingenuity in cultivating life amidst the harsh environment.
Beyond the resort’s luxury, the region’s rich heritage beckoned. The mountains bear silent witness to centuries of history, from peaceful times to periods of conflict. Every stone whispers tales of the past, and the local people embody the spirit of their ancestors. The tradition of olive oil production, championed by local hero Mohamed AlRiyami, who won for having the best olive oil in the world, is a shining example of this enduring spirit. The pomegranate trees, bursting with ruby-like fruit, add vibrant colour to the landscape.
Even the humble walnut held a surprise. As I savoured the unique flavour, I learned that these nuts were a local treasure, harvested annually. Such small discoveries added depth to my appreciation for the mountain.
At the resort, I visited the spot where Princess Diana once stood. It was a poignant reminder of the mountain’s allure and ability to capture hearts worldwide. The hotel staff shared stories of countless visitors drawn to this location, paying homage to the beloved princess.
My journey extended beyond the resort as I ventured into nearby villages. I was met with overwhelming kindness and hospitality. A traditional Omani lunch, prepared in a tanoor (underground stove), was a culinary highlight. The shared meal was more than just sustenance; it was a bridge to understanding the local culture. After the unforgettable lunch and warmth of hospitality, the local family walked me through their small, unique garden, where I learned and tasted the honey produced on their land, which had a freshness I had never tasted before.
I also tried the local recipe of pomegranate with walnuts and honey with a starting shot of olive oil, which is known to preserve the physical and mental well-being of a human. This combination was used 100 years ago to fortify a person and is still consumed. Finally, that experience ended with aroma therapy; I inhaled the scent of rose perfume extracted from the purest form of roses planted in the Jabal.
As the sun painted the sky in hues of gold and purple, I realised that Jabal Akhdar is a place that lingers in the heart long after you’ve departed. It’s a place where time slows down, allowing you to connect with nature, history, and the warm spirit of the Omani people. Every corner reveals a new story, and every moment is a precious memory waiting to be made.
Jabal Akhdar is not just a destination; it’s a transformative experience that leaves an indelible mark on the soul, inspiring a new perspective and a deeper connection with nature and culture.
