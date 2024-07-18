Summer in Maldives: Top things to do on holiday

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:35 PM

The pictures of Maldivian waters don’t do it justice. As the first rays of light hit the coral and phytoplankton-rich liquid, the blue and green tones of light are absorbed and reflected on the surface, giving it a jewel-like gleam. I discovered this first-hand when I visited the archipelagic country in South Asia last month.

While most of the islands are uninhabited – there are 1,192 islands in all – some of them are home to beautiful resorts where one can relax and unwind, soak up the sun and use as a point of marine exploration.

I chose to go to the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, where I was welcomed by the lively beats of drums and vibrant dances.

The five-star hotel is located on Maamunagau Island in the Raa Atoll, surrounded by a glazed sea. The island itself is peppered (generously) with green palm trees and the beaches dusted with white sand.

The villas like the one I was staying in, on this property, had a connecting entrance to the lagoon, allowing me to dip into the waters whenever I wanted.

Thinking of going to the Maldives? Here are some of my top things to do here:

Swim with the fishes

And I mean this quite literally. There are a number of ways in which you can do this; jump on a boat for an excursion that will end up with you splashing around, just wading out to sea or do what we did and try the guided house reef snorkelling. Meeting our Ocean Team at the Marine Centre, we were fitted with our snorkelling gear and headed out with our guide to explore the magical underwater world of Maamunagau. The people at the Marine Centre were incredibly friendly, and the centre was well-equipped with everything from waterproof phone covers to GoPro cameras. As a hijabi, I appreciated the modest swimwear they had on hand. The snorkelling experience was easy and convenient, and our guide made it educational by teaching us about the different types of fish and coral we saw, explaining how they are cared for.

There are more than. 2,000 types of fish and marine creatures to discover on your adventure so be prepared to want to dive into the waters again and again.

Take some time out for wellness

The Maldives is known for its serene environment and its focus on well-being. Whether you want to take on fitness classes such as yoga, do mindfulness exercises or take a spa session to unknit those knots, you’ll find something to cater to your needs. For us, each day started with refreshing power yoga sessions at the Yoga Pavilion, surrounded by serene views that set a positive tone for the day. The wellness journey continued at the AVI Spa, where the soothing sounds of the ocean and a personalised 60-minute treatment left me feeling rejuvenated and relaxed. The spa combined global health traditions and European organic botanicals creating a truly holistic experience.

Eat like a local

One of the best ways to know a city is to delight in its cuisine. Learn about the flavour of the place as your taste buds have their own exploratory journey. While in the Maldives, sip on some Garudiya, fish broth that’s served with rice, lemon slices, onion and chilli. While fish is a staple on these islands, if you are craving a delicious curry, look no further than the flavours of kukulhu riha, which has a coconut-based gravy, curry leaves and spices. If you like smoked tuna, you’ll love masi huni, a classic breakfast dish with smoked tuna, grated coconut, lemon and chilli, all scooped up with a roshi (flatbread).

Enjoy some family time

Do some research before you book a hotel in the Maldives for there are places that allow adult-only stays and then there are those that welcome the whole family (kids and all) with special clubs, activities and especially curated bonding moments.

Learn about sustainability efforts

Check out the solar panels It may be a small island nation, but there’s nothing small about the commitment it has to a sustainable future. The Maldives, in fact, is working towards a net-zero target by 2030. Keep an eye out for tech like solar panel activations and water recycling systems and the small efforts being made by various resorts to aid the country in this endeavour. At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, there’s a coral plantation and restoration programme where guests can participate. Have some water adventures You don’t have to go in for a deep dive to enjoy all that Maldives has to offer – you can simply take a cruise or try some ‘over-water’ adventures such as parasailing, fishing and dolphin watching on your vacation. For a land-locked break, visit the markets for arts and crafts; some things you may like to take home to remember your time here are thundu kunaa, or traditional, handmade mats made with natural fibre; sarongs for all those beach visits; and handmade jewellery made of things like seashells and stones. See stars on the sand At least that’s what it looks like when you are surrounded by the bioluminescence that takes over many sandy beaches under the moonlight. The sparkles of light are caused by bioluminescent plankton; the microorganism radiates these lights in an attempt to surprise and disorient predators. While you might be able to spot this phenomenon at any point of the year, the chance exponentially increases between June and December. One of best spots to take pictures of the phenomenon is Vaadhoo Island’s ‘Sea of Stars’ Beach. ALSO READ: UAE: Many expats opt for shorter visits home during long holidays; here's why Indian travel influencer dies after trying to film waterfall video Fiza Natoo

