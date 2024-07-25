Some UAE residents opt for remote work on holiday; how to plan 'workcations'

Chunda Palace in Udaipur is a journey through Mewari culture
Some UAE residents are travelling across the world for 'work vacations'. Travel industry experts said this trend, where employees opt to work remotely from a more relaxed environment, is fuelled by increased workplace flexibility, which allows employees to combine work with leisure.
"As (most) schools are on holidays, UAE residents are choosing workcations to escape to cooler destinations," said Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com. "With companies providing flexibility, this allows people to take vacations while working remotely, offering a chance to explore and connect with loved ones."
This trend of work vacations is widespread among the younger generation. "We see these trends more in Gen Z and young entrepreneurs below the age group of 35," said Wafa Yahya, owner of UAE-based tours and events agency Wayak. "By combining work with vacation, individuals can explore new destinations, travel more, and rejuvenate while fulfilling their work commitments. Depending on the location, these trips ideally cost between Dh3,500 to 6,000 per week."
Dubai-based Mohammed Nadeem is on a work vacation. The software programmer has been spending his days in Moscow in Russia. Speaking to Khaleej Times, the 30-year-old said, "I usually take work vacations during summer. I travel to a country and spend close to two months there. Last year, I explored Italy; this year, I am in Russia. I don't spend more than a few days in the same city and keep moving. Since my job is remote, it doesn't matter where I work from."
Another work vacationer, Anuroopa Mukherjee, has been working from India, where she is spending her time at a wellness retreat. "I wanted to escape the summer heat and experience some nature with detox therapies,” she said. "I came to Rishikesh and am spending time at a wellness resort with naturotherapy, yoga and detox.”
According to Raheesh, residents have certain priorities when choosing their travel destinations. "They prioritise good weather for a break from the heat, budget-friendly flights and hotels," he said.
"They also prefer city breaks to islands or mountains. Strong internet connectivity is a must to ensure work stays on track. Availability of leisure activities for family and friends is also a top preference."
Wafa said visa requirements and cost of living index were also important factors. "Countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival options are preferred," she said. "Also, since remote work travellers might spend weeks working abroad, affordability is key. Affordable living costs and favourable currency exchange rates influence the choice of destination."
According to Wafa, mental well-being is one of the biggest reasons why many work vacationers choose to travel. "A change of scenery can enhance mental health and reduce burnout," she said. "According to a survey, 60% of remote workers reported improved mental health when working from different locations. Experiencing different cultures and lifestyles is also a significant draw."
Anuroopa's Rishikesh workcations has been a very refreshing experience. “Being away from the usual city life has been great,” she said. "I have been attending two yoga and meditation sessions every day plus a lot of free time. I have set aside certain hours to work, but I am soaking up the natural beauty here for the rest of the time.”
The 44-year-old will continue to travel and work for the rest of the summer. “From here, I am planning to travel to another destination in August although I am still deliberating on where to go.”
For Mohammed, it is the cultural experience that draws him to travel every summer. “Yes, I want to escape from the heat, but I also want to experience various cultures,” he said. “Every day, I take the public transport bus and travel to little-known places in the cities I stay in. Here in Moscow, I have been staying close to the Kremlin and have been enjoying the amazing architecture.”
