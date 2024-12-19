New Year's Eve in UAE: Staycation prices soar nearly 300% as demand for getaways surge

The UAE is a popular destination for all those looking to celebrate the beginning of a new year with a bang. The country has plenty to offer for all—residents and tourists—from the fireworks at Burj Khalifa to serene hideaways in Ras Al Khaimah’s rugged mountains to luxurious beachside resorts.

As the mercury drops to single digits in some parts of the UAE, many residents want to explore the country and opt for staycations due to rising airfares and visa delays. However, booking agencies have noted a surge of up to 300 per cent in resort room rates as local demand rises.

As per Ramy Badr, sales head at Dopamine Travels, the current hotel rates in Dubai range between Dh800 and Dh2,000 per night, while in Abu Dhabi, they vary from Dh600 to Dh1,800. However, Ras Al Khaimah stands out as a more affordable option, with prices between Dh500 and Dh1,500, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious travellers.

The above-mentioned three destinations have seen a surge in popularity, with a staggering 130 per cent, 210 per cent, and 295 per cent increase, respectively, compared to last year, according to Expedia. The iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Burj Khalifa and the mountain views of Jebel Jais are drawing crowds eager to ring in the new year in style.

Ramy Badr

Travel agents noted that the rising demand for domestic travel has driven up staycation prices across the UAE. “Earlier, room prices in Ras Al Khaimah were around Dh400. Now, at some resorts, prices have shot up to Dh1,500, and we expect further increases as New Year approaches,” said Mir Raja Wasim, manager at Galadari International Travel Services.

“We have observed a 15 per cent rise in bookings for domestic trips. Families are particularly drawn to theme parks and cruises, while couples prefer romantic escapes at resorts. Solo travelers are opting for peaceful retreats closer to home,” said Raheesh Babu, COO, Musafir.com.

Raheesh Babu

According to Expedia's Winter Travel Outlook, residents are increasingly drawn to nearby destinations to make the most of their remaining annual leave. The UAE, in particular, with its diverse experiences and luxurious options, continues to captivate travellers. Expedia stated, "One of the easiest ways to make use of the time is to explore nearby destinations, and the UAE, with its diverse experiences and luxurious options, continues to capture the hearts and minds of travellers." Staycations also provide an opportunity to unwind without the stress of long-distance travel. "The convenience and cost-effectiveness of domestic travel, coupled with fewer restrictions, make it an appealing choice for residents looking to enjoy quality time with their loved ones," added Babu. Travel agents revealed booking trends with families leading for preferring vacation, followed by couples and solo travelers. "With families accounting for 45 per cent of bookings, followed by couples at 35 per cent and solo travelers at 20 per cent, the trend showcases a growing preference for domestic getaways," said Badr adding that the rise of glamping and caravan stays has attracted residents to opt for staycations.