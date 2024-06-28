India-UAE travel: Some flights cancelled till afternoon after bad weather hits Delhi

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 7:46 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 9:14 AM

A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.

A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.

"There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement said.

News channels reported that three people were injured and one person was trapped under the collapsed roof.

All departures from the terminal of low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2pm, the statement said.

This means that two regular flights to the UAE have been affected by the cancellation.

IndiGo's 6E 1461 that departs at 8.50am from Delhi and SpiceJet's SG 11 that departs at 7.45am have been affected by the move.

Visuals from media showed water pouring from the collapsed roof and a taxi stuck under a pillar, even as rain continued to pelt down in the area, leading to inundated roads and traffic jams.