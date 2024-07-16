From ‘secret’ cave to Chocolate Hills: Why Filipinos in UAE should be proud of Bohol

KT Photos: Kirstin Bernabe / Supplied

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:25 AM

Bohol is a destination Filipinos have been quizzed about since primary school, so much so that it would be hard to forget that it’s home to the Chocolate Hills.

But ask a Filipino expat in the UAE about the best places in their country and you’d hear about Boracay and Palawan — not Bohol nor its ‘giant chocolate kisses’ straight out of nature. The thing is, many are yet to see the province beyond the textbooks.

Romer Tesado, a Filipino resident in Dubai, had travelled to many places in Asia and a host of other destinations near the UAE, like Georgia and Armenia — but he admitted that he is yet to experience the pockets of paradise in his own country.

“Spending the last long weekend in Bohol was an eye-opener for me,” he said. “I regret not having travelled enough within my own homeland—and after seeing Bohol, I now promise to visit a local destination or two whenever I’m home.”

These days, Bohol has become much more accessible to both local and international explorers and backpackers, with the rise of budget carriers like Cebu Pacific that has a monthly calendar of seat sales.

To get there from Dubai, one has to take a nine-hour flight to Manila and get on another 90-minute trip from the Philippine capital to Bohol. With Cebu Pacific, the lowest possible roundtrip airfare for the DXB-MNL-TAG route is Dh2,400. Yes, it is a long journey, but one that’s worth every minute mid-air.

From its basic single-level airport to its narrow roads dotted by small bungalows, eateries, and neighbourhood stores, Bohol welcomes its guests to a simple, modest life. But there was nothing simple about its naturescape.

More than 1,200 mounds of ‘chocolate’

Imagine unwrapping some gigantic Hershey’s kisses (without the tips) and laying them next to each other across a wide swath of greenery — that’s how the Chocolate Hills look, all 1,268 of them.

They are green and grassy when there’s enough rain but, when dry, they turn chocolate brown.

The 14,000-hectare site used to be underwater — a single platform of coral reefs that bloomed and died about 2 to 5 million years ago. Then, in what seemed to be nature's miracle, the remnants of dead shells, corals, and bone fragments of various organisms rose to become limestone that surfaced from the sea and turned into land.

The Chocolate Hills are spread across five towns, so there are a number of ways to see them. In Sagbayan town, one of the hills was turned into an observation platform. But if you’re after a postcard-ready snap, head to the viewing deck in Carmen town; just prepare to hike some 220 steps.

While catching your breath at the peak, keep your phone and camera aside for a moment and relish the view of the conical hills that roll endlessly, as far as your eyes can see.

A ‘secret’ cave

If you’re in for some adventure — some swimming with a bit of diving and spelunking — jump into the cool waters of the Hinagdanan Cave.

The cave used to be a community secret. Nobody knew it existed until a farmer stumbled upon a hole on a land he was trying to clear. He tried tossing a coin into it, and much to his surprise, he heard a splash of water.

It eventually became a resort of sorts and boomed as a tourist spot when movie stars started filming scenes featuring its stalactites and stalagmites. What some did not know, however, was that it also became a hiding place that saved a group of Filipinos during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s.

Tiny rockstars

Out of Bohol’s treasures, however, what UAE-based travel vlogger Rafeez Ahmed wouldn’t forget was his encounter with the second-smallest primate in the world — the tarsiers.

“I was really surprised to see the tarsier. I never knew anything like that existed,” Ahmed said, recalling his recent trip to Bohol.

“When I posted about it, 99 per cent of people who reacted to the post didn’t know about it. It’s crazy that they live and can be seen in Bohol,” he added.

Ahmed was also surprised that none of his Filipino friends in the UAE ever mentioned such a unique must-see in their country.

Tarsiers are the most famous star of the destination’s flora and fauna. Only about 3 to 4 inches long, they can easily fit into one’s palm. No one should touch them, though, because they are highly sensitive creatures. They could easily get anxious and when they get too stressed, there’s a chance of them smashing their little heads onto a tree until they die.

Five-star beachfront sanctuary

If you have been so intrigued about Bohol that you decide to book a flight and a hotel for your next holiday, here’s a travel tip: choose a beachfront property — specifically along Alona Beach on the island of Panglao.

Alona is almost like Boracay but less saturated and definitely more peaceful. You would hear some party music but not to a point where rowdy bar-hoppers would be pouring into the streets.