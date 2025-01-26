eTravel replaces One Health Pass: What to know about Philippines' travel requirement

This guide clarifies the confusion surrounding the required QR code for passengers who are flying to and from the Philippines
Anyone travelling to and from the Philippines — including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and tourists from the UAE — will have to fill out an online form before taking a flight.
This online travel declaration system, now called eTravel, is used for "border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis". It can be accessed for free online and by downloading an app.
Since the eTravel requirement was launched, there has been some confusion among travellers. Many of those who were not aware of the new platform thought they needed the One Health Pass instead.
eTravel has replaced One Health Pass since 2023. The digital pass was launched in 2021 to facilitate travel during the time of Covid-19, when quarantine and contact-tracing were required.
When Covid-19 restrictions were eased in 2022, One Health Pass was replaced by a simpler e-arrival card system before eTravel was launched.
Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:
No. One Health Pass is no longer required and the system has already been deactivated. Now, only the eTravel registration is required.
To avoid any hassle at the airport, get your eTravel code in advance. You may register within 72 hours or three days before your arrival in and departure from the Philippines.
Yes, the eTravel QR code is the required code that you need to submit at the border control or immigration counters.
The mandatory registration applies to nearly all travellers to and from the Philippines:
The exemptions include: foreign diplomats and their dependents, foreign dignitaries, and members of their delegation, 9(e) visa holders, and holders of diplomatic and official/service passport, according to the eTravel website.
Yes. Children should also be registered and they need to have their own QR code.
No, eTravel is absolutely free of charge. Travellers are urged to report any individual or 'malicious link' that claims fees for the registration.
