Dubai travel rush: Passengers urged to finish immigration 1.5 hours before departure

All your bags are packed... and you're ready to go... standing outside your door... but hate to say goodbye and dread the airport rush. During this summer-travel stress, even a John Denver blockbuster might not help. But here are some tips and tricks for families to fly better.

Dubai-based Emirates flagged a significant peak travel period starting Saturday, July 6, as many families leave for the summer holidays. The airline advised passengers to take note of key timings at the airport.

This peak travel period, customers departing Dubai with Emirates are advised to plan for extra traffic on the roads approaching the airport, more people at the airport going through immigration, and the time it may take to travel between concourses and reach boarding gates.

Stick to these timelines for stress- free family travel:

In peak travel times, arrive to the Airport: 3 hours before departure

Ensure you pass through immigration: 1.5 hours before departure

Ensure you reach your correct boarding gate: 1 hour before departure

Here are a few steps passengers could take in order to travel stress-free:

Check in at home - Emirates customers can opt to use the Emirates Home Check In service in Dubai and Sharjah. Agents complete the check-in process at the customers' home, hotel, or office, and take the bags on to the flight so that they can arrive a later time with hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight. The Home Check-In service is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Use the app or website - Download the Emirates app to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, get notifications about your flight and even check the menu for your flight. Customers can also purchase preferred seats and an excess baggage allowance in advance, book a chauffeur drive service and pre-select movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment. Customers can also check in on Emirates.com. Online check-in and app check-in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

Drop off luggage early - Emirates customers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. Then closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the immigration area in the airport.

City Check In’s