UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Emirates flight to Singapore diverted due to 'severe inclement weather'

The flight departed Kuala Lumpur at 7pm (local time) on the same day for Singapore

by

Sahim Salim
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 9:31 AM

Last updated: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 11:23 PM

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to "severe inclement weather", an airline spokesperson has confirmed.

Emirates flight EK354 encountered foul weather conditions over east Asia on September 6, forcing it to make the unscheduled stop at Kuala Lumpur.

The flight departed Kuala Lumpur at 7pm (local time) on the same day for Singapore.

Local media reported that the passengers were not required to deplane as the aircraft waited in the Malaysian capital.

"We have been working hard to get our passengers to their final destination as soon as possible. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers is paramount," the Emirates spokesperson added.

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim

More news from Travel