E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv amid rising regional tensions

Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:51 PM

India's national carrier, Air India, said in a statement today that it has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel "in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East".

Scheduled operations have been suspended with immediate effect until August 8, 2024, the airline said in a statement.


It added that the carrier is "continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to [its] passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said.

Italy's ITA Airways is also suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews", the airline said in a statement on its website.

Flights have been suspended until August 6, it added.

Likewise, Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through August 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Travel