Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv amid rising regional tensions

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM

India's national carrier, Air India, said in a statement today that it has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel "in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East".

Scheduled operations have been suspended with immediate effect until August 8, 2024, the airline said in a statement.

It added that the carrier is "continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to [its] passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period".

Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said.

Italy's ITA Airways is also suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews", the airline said in a statement on its website.