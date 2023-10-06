A golden getaway down under

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 3:52 PM

Australians love their beaches, and Gold Coast in sub-tropical Queensland with its 70km stretch of golden sand edging the Pacific Ocean has for long laid a claim to being the birthplace of the Australian beach holiday. With nearly 300 days of sunshine, warm blue water, and an average temperature of 25 degrees, the beaches of the Gold Coast draw around 12 million visitors to their shores every year. Extending from Rainbow Bay in the south to Jumpinpin at the northern end of South Stradbroke Island, the Gold Coast region is broadly divided into three parts: north, south, and central. However, tourists congregate more in the central part, which is home to well-known oceanfront locations like Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach, and Burleigh Heads, and which is characterised by a Dubai-like towering skyline.

There are beaches almost everywhere along the coast, and the most popular one is at Surfers Paradise which is truly a haven for water sports lovers. The location was called Elston until 1933, when smart hotelier Jim Cavill lobbied hard enough to rename it as Surfers Paradise, hoping the name would act like a magnet to draw surfing enthusiasts to its shores. He wasn’t wrong. Soon the ocean-facing spot became a sanctuary for anyone keen on a raw encounter with sun, sea and sand. Entrepreneurial spirit rushed in rapidly to establish the sleepy coastal suburb as a dynamic beach holiday destination that offers more than the waves. Today, this quarter is studded with luxury hotels, trendy cafes, restaurants, endless shopping outlets and entertainment venues, the combo inviting travellers from other parts of the country and overseas for a vacation of their lifetime.

During the day, the crowd is on the sandy patch, but after sunset, they go inland for delicious food and fun time with their family and friends. Most visitors hang out around the Cavill Avenue stretch, which is also the perfect area for retail therapy. Night owls crowd Orchard Ave, home to entertainment venues where the queues to enter are long during weekends. This enduring fun spirit makes Surfers Paradise an ideal venue for the Australian high school leavers to party continuously at the end of their final exams. Colloquially known as ‘schoolies’, it is one of Gold Coast’s biggest annual events when the place turns into a carnival with a large number of youth congregating from all over the country.

The other beaches that draw attention are Main Beach, Broadbeach, Burleigh Heads, Palm Beach and Currumbin. The scenes there are no different from what is seen at Surfers Paradise, other than lesser crowd and apart from the apparent beachside activity, there is surfing and swimming in the turquoise blue, warm water of the Pacific Ocean. At some locations, it is possible to learn to surf as well. The expert instructors are good to get beginners going within hours. Perfect, pollution free weather conditions along the beaches inspire a range of other physical activities from jogging, walking, bike riding and even practising yoga and meditation, all leading to a happier and healthier lifestyle. Beach volleyball is a local favourite and visitors are welcome to join for a fun-filled workout.

Gold Coast is not all about sea and sand; its hinterland is equally appealing. Tamborine Mountain plateau, half an hour west of Surfers Paradise, is another world offering a distinct culture with its lush green vegetation, wineries, orchards, palm groves and old-fashioned local lifestyle. It is a great venue for bush walks and picnics. Popular among visitors is the Tamborine Rainforest Skywalk, a high-tech, elevated steel walkway that provides exploration of the beautiful rainforest canopies and habitat.

If someone is keen on a hands-on experience with the Australian wildlife, Gold Coast fulfills their desire at the 27 hectares of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to hundreds of animals from koalas and wombats to kangaroos and dingos, all living in a natural setting. While they are there, visitors can enjoy cuddling a koala and taking selfies with kangaroos.

Beside these, the other notable attractions in Gold Coast are the theme parks — an ideal venue of entertainment for visitors of all ages. All of them offer adrenaline-pumping, gravity-defying roller coaster jaunts, easy and fun-filled family rides, adventure and cultural shows, animal encounters to thrill hearts, and characters to reignite childhood memories.

While there are lights, cameras, and actions at Warner Bros. Movie World, at Sea World it is more than just seals and dolphins dancing; there are rides and shows, including a helicopter ride to catch a bird’s-eye view of the paradise land. At Dream World, the Big Seven rides live up to their promises, while at the Australian Outback Spectacular next door, the true Aussie outback is celebrated over a three-course Aussie dinner.

To sum up, Gold Coast can be best described as a destination that has something to make everyone feel thrilled, and to make a promise to come back.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: