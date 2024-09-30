7 ways to celebrate ‘you’ at The Farm at San Benito

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:36 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:40 PM

Of all the joys we celebrate in life, celebrating ourselves and our well-being, be it mental, emotional, or physical health, gets pushed back. Yet, in our increasingly busy life, it is important to take time off to tune inwards.

Say hello to The Farm at San Benito, a multi-awarded eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort, that is specifically designed to welcome you for a life-transforming holiday and holistic reboot.

Located in Batangas, around 90 minutes from Manila in the Philippines, The Farm at San Benito offers a range of curated health programs and wellness. The medically supervised programmes aim to heal your physical, emotional, and mental well-being while providing spiritual enrichment and fostering sustainable healthy lifestyle habits in a nurturing and supportive environment.

The team at The Farm has chosen 7 special reasons (among many) for you to be our guest and experience deep, restful, and restorative well-being in our healing paradise.

1. Personalization of Health Programme: At The Farm at San Benito, your wellness programme is customised through in-depth consultations with a team of doctors, nutritionists, fitness coaches, and other health professionals. The approach utilizes cutting-edge diagnostic tools and personalized lifestyle assessments conducted by integrative medical doctors.

2. Health Professionals and Wellness Practitioners: The Farm at San Benito is renowned for its holistic and comprehensive approach to wellness, featuring a diverse team of highly qualified health professionals and wellness practitioners. Guests benefit from the expertise of internationally trained integrative medicine doctors and licensed specialists, including nurses, nutritionists, living food chefs, yoga instructors, fitness trainers, sound healers, myotherapists, and spa therapists. T

3. Evidence-Based Wellness Treatments: Globally recognized for its holistic, medically supervised programmes, The Farm at San Benito has earned numerous awards for excellence in medical wellness tourism. Its evidence-based wellness treatments are therapies supported by scientific research and clinical evidence. 4. Transformative Wellbeing Experiences: At The Farm, well-being experiences compliment the science-backed programmes to help achieve a deep and profound connection of mind, body and spirit. Join the daily yoga and meditation sessions or create your own practice of Flower Art Mandala, using fresh flowers to inspire relaxation and self-expression. Find peace beneath a tranquil waterfall, where the sound of cascading water and the surrounding jungle create a serene space for deep reflection and stillness. Surrender all emotional baggage in a powerful ritual beneath a 300-year-old mango tree, guided by wellness practitioners to help you let go and welcome positive energy. Be one with nature in the organic farm, learn sustainable practices, and harvest fresh, pesticide-free produce to nourish both body and spirit. 5. Farm-to-Skin: The Farm-to-Skin concept uses ingredients sourced directly from its herbal garden. These treatments are crafted to promote radiant skin by harnessing the healing properties of nature, enhancing overall well-being 6. Farm-to-Table: The Farm at San Benito, exemplifies healthy, locally sourced, organically grown cuisine through its restaurant, ALIVE!, a leader in plant-based dining. Halal-certified ALIVE! restaurant follows a farm-to-table philosophy, sourcing fresh produce from its own gardens and local farmers.

7. Filipino Brand of Wellness: The Filipino Brand of Wellness at The Farm at San Benito is deeply rooted in traditional healing therapies, with Filipino “Hilot” as its cornerstone, a time-honoured art that blends touch therapy, herbal remedies, and energy work to restore balance in the body. This approach is enhanced by natural herbal remedies, including Virgin Coconut Oil and locally sourced medicinal plants. At the heart of this experience are the Filipino wellness hospitality staff,