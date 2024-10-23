Dubai's Parkin announces new paid parking system for Mall of the Emirates, 2 others

Starting January 1, 2025, a new paid parking system will be introduced at three popular malls in Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates (MoE), it was announced on Wednesday.

Parkin Company, the emirate's primary public parking operator, partnered with developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Properties to introduce 'barrierless parking' at MoE, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

Mall parking fees, however, will remain unchanged under the five-year contract, Parkin said in a statement.

How the new system will work

With the Parkin's seamless parking technology, visitors will no longer have to stop and wait at barriers when entering or exiting mall parking lots.

Advanced cameras will automatically capture licence plates, tracking each vehicle’s progress and duration of stay.

As drivers enter the parking area, they will get an SMS or a Parkin app alert about the parking costs. Visitors will be able to use the app or Parkin's website to settle any charges.

The new seamless entry and exit experience is expected to ease mall access for more than 20 million cars every year across three sites. These malls have a total of 21,000 parking spaces.