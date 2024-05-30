Your Gateway to a Global Career

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:39 AM

Are you finishing school this year or have you ever thought about studying for free in Germany? Yes, it is true: there are no fees at public universities for a Bachelor's or Master's. A degree from a German public university will open doors to you anywhere in the world as degrees from Germany are accepted worldwide. You will be able to choose from many different courses: engineering, business, economics, sciences, etc. Also, Germany welcomes you to stay long term as the country has lots of positions free, you will also get a PR and a passport. Germany is very keen to have young, motivated students joining universities and staying there. It is a very nice and welcoming place in the centre of Europe with lots of opportunities for you.

If you wish to find out more about the opportunities, ISL is the perfect partner for you. ISL guide you through the whole process from school to university. The institute evaluates your school leaving certificate and explains to you which is the right path for you – as there are many different school curricula in the UAE, there are different routes. The German native speakers at ISL teach you the necessary language, with the first levels being done online and the higher levels onsite in Germany. Also, the institute is a licenced TELC and TestAS test centre to make it easier for students able to do all the necessary tests with them. ISL guide you for the visa and get you university admission. Once you are in Germany the institute has fully serviced and equipped apartments for you to live in the wonderful city of Koblenz near Frankfurt. The local team there will also guide you on the daily issues, such as visa extension, banks, etc. Once you have reached the required language level and passed the necessary tests, you will be able to move on to the university course of your choice with the help of the institute's team in Germany (based on the entry requirements for your curriculum).

Over 200 students from all over the world go on this path with ISL every year and the institute invites you to have you on board with them.

Do you wish to find out more?

Please join ISL for a free seminar on June 1 at the Novotel Trade Centre. The institute will explain the path for you and how it can help you to go to Germany and live your dream of studying for free. You can book a free ticket on its homepage or contact us at: www.isl-sprachschule.de

or you can reach the local team in the UAE at 050 825 3865.