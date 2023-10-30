Vestel Shines Bright: Türkiye's Leading Tech Giant Sets Global Records

Vestel's journey to the top continues unabated as its brand's value has surged by 28 per cent, now standing at $927 million

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 3:18 PM

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Vestel continues to leave an indelible mark as it conquers new heights on the global stage. Vestel proudly holds the third position in the "Türkiye's Most Valuable Brands" research, according to the international brand valuation organisation Brand Finance, with an astonishing brand value of $927 million.

This remarkable achievement reaffirms Vestel's steady ascent in brand value and unwavering dedication to excellence. Climbing seven ranks last year to reach the fifth position, Vestel's journey to the top continues unabated.

The brand's value has surged by 28 per cent, now standing at $927 million. This success underscores Vestel's significance, both in Türkiye and on the global stage.

Vestel, driven by its vision of becoming a global technology company, is getting closer to this goal with each passing day.

The company's products now reach over 160 countries worldwide, creating value on a global scale. As pioneers in their industry, Vestel remains committed to digital transformation through research and development and technology-driven innovation.

Vestel's value doesn't solely come from its products; it's also rooted in the exceptional services it offers. The company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality products while meeting customers' needs in the best way possible.

For Vestel, the most valuable asset remains the satisfaction of its cherished customers. With a commitment to leading in technology and increasing brand value in the future, Vestel welcomes people to join them on this exciting journey.

Vestel: Celebrating 25 Years as Export Champion

Vestel, a name that resonates with pride around the world, has once again claimed the top spot in the annual awards ceremony where last year's export data was unveiled. As a leading figure in the electrical-electronics sector, Vestel has maintained its unbroken reign as the export champion in 2022, boasting a remarkable export revenue of $2.3 billion. This marks an astounding 25 years of uninterrupted export leadership in its sector.

With an extensive export network spanning more than 160 countries across the globe and 75 per cent of its total sales coming from exports, Vestel's remarkable success is a clear testament to its global impact and its ability to effectively meet the demands of consumers worldwide.

Vestel's status as the "uninterrupted export champion of its sector for a quarter of a century" transcends national borders, making it a source of immense pride for Türkiye. This enduring success story is intrinsically linked to Vestel's unwavering commitment to quality products, its continuous innovation, and its leadership in the global market. As Vestel looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its determination to uphold its export championship and to connect even more people around the world with technology.