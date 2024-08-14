Vast Opportunities for UAE Investors

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai

akistan offers conducive environment for investment and there are vast opportunities for the UAE investors to invest in the energy, infrastructure, municipal services, agro-based industry, and IT sectors of the country, says a senior diplomat.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, said the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE in May 2024 was a productive visit to attract investment from the UAE as leadership from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral ties.

“With a population of more than 245 million, Pakistan offers its investors a strong and large consumer market with an ever-expanding middle class. Pakistan holds numerous investment opportunities with lucrative returns for investors,” Muhammad told Khaleej Times during an interview.

He said approximately 80 per cent of the 1.7 million Pakistani nationals are in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“These high numbers are of great significance for Pakistan’s economy and have a paramount role in framing our national image in UAE and strengthening the UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations,” he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are the major steps taken by the Consulate recently for the welfare of Pakistani community in Dubai and Northern Emirates?

I take pride in saying that my welfare team at the consulate is committed to the welfare of the Pakistani Community and we all agree to the fact that this a sacred duty that has been entrusted to us, as welfare of the community is of paramount importance.

In this regard, after assuming the charge of the office of Consul General at Pakistan consulate in Dubai, my first step was to constitute a Welfare Committee. The role of the committee is to develop various programs related to the welfare of the Pakistani community.

In coordination with the local authorities, the committee also assists Pakistani nationals in resolving their financial obligations owing to medical emergencies, judicial remedies, and immigration penalties arising out due to ignorance of local laws.

Multiple philanthropist bodies, notable individuals and other such local entities have been actively engaged for their positive role in Diaspora-related Welfare activities. Moreover, outreach of our legal services has also significantly increased. Our legal team is available for legal help.

Employment organisations are being increasingly approached for employees related grievances/issues, to ensure welfare of Pakistani workforce. In addition, concerned UAE authorities are also being kept informed on a case-to-case basis.

What are the major challenges faced by the Consulate while addressing issues of Pakistani community?

Many of the members of the Pakistani expat community especially from unskilled/semi-skilled categories are not well acquainted with local UAE laws, labour rules, and other such relevant rules and regulations, which usually results in different types of issues.

In this regard, awareness campaigns to understand local laws for the unskilled community by the Consulate and option to avail appointments for resolution of any issue are also part of our strategies to facilitate Pakistani community.

Pakistan has a very liberal visa policy as part of its strategy to promote tourism to/from the UAE. Can you please share some details how many tourists visas issued this year so far?

As part of the government’s efforts to boost Pakistan’s tourism, Pakistan liberalised its visa policy and UAE is among the list of countries whose nationals can obtain visas online within 48 hours.

Pakistan also offers an ideal milieu for cultural and adventure tourism, with hospitable and friendly people. The people of UAE are loved by the people of Pakistan, and it will be a matter of great pleasure for us to welcome an increased number of tourists from UAE.

Moreover, given UAE’s rich experience in the tourism sector, we also look forward to increasing our collaboration with UAE to develop our own domestic tourism industry.

How do you see role of Commercial Section to promote UAE-Pakistan economic ties and facilitate Pakistani businessmen to connect with their counterparts in the Emirate?

The Commercial Section of Consulate plays a pivotal role in promoting economic and trade ties between the two countries. In the case of UAE-Pakistan relations, the Commercial Section facilitates Pakistani businesses by organising B2B meetings to establish strong Commercial connections with their counterparts in the UAE.

Market Research and Information Dissemination: The Commercial Section provides detailed market research and insights to Pakistani businesses looking to enter or expand in the UAE market including information on market trends, consumer preferences, regulatory requirements, and competitive landscapes, by offering this information, the Commercial Section helps businesses make informed decisions and strategise effectively.

Business Networking and Matchmaking: Organising business forums, trade fairs, and networking events, the Commercial Section facilitates direct interactions between Pakistani and UAE based business leaders, helping to foster partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations. It also assists in arranging business-to-business (B2B) meetings besides facilitating trade delegations.

Trade Promotion and Export Support: The Commercial Section actively promote Pakistani products and services in the UAE through various promotional activities. This includes participation in UAE-based trade exhibitions, showcasing Pakistani products, and facilitating product launches. The Commercial Section provides support and advice on export logistics, standards, and compliance.

Investment Facilitation: With the purpose to encourage UAE investors to Pakistan, the Commercial Section highlights investment opportunities in both countries, offering guidance on legal and regulatory frameworks. It also facilitates meetings between investors, Government officials and private sector representatives to discuss potential projects and investment incentives.

Policy Advocacy and Trade Agreements: The Commercial Section works towards improving the bilateral trade environment by advocating favorable policies, reducing trade barriers, and supporting the negotiation of trade agreements. This helps create a conducive environment for businesses from both countries to operate and grow.

Promotion of Tourism and Cultural Exchange: The Commercial Section collaborates with tourism boards and cultural organizations to highlight tourism opportunities and cultural events, enhancing people-to-people connections by various initiatives including seminars, interaction with tourism related stakeholders, etc.

Shortage of schools for Pakistani children is a matter of concern. Do you have a plan to address this issue as well as improve education standards at Pakistani schools in Dubai and Northern Emirates?

Over the years, the graduates of Pakistani schools played an important role in the development and prosperity of UAE, apart from serving as an important cultural bridge between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistani schools are not only serving the Pakistani community but also members of other communities living in UAE. Under the guidelines of the UAE’s Ministry of Education, Pakistani schools have improved their education standards and existing infrastructure.

With the assistance of the Consulate, Pakistani schools regularly arrange teachers’ training programs, and career counseling seminars for students. The Consulate also encourages the Pakistani diaspora to give scholarships to deserving students in Pakistani schools. However, there is an ever-increasing demand for Pakistani schools, and the Consulate with the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora works to enhance the existing infrastructure of the Pakistani schools. Serving Pakistani Community The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai caters for more than 1.5 million Pakistani community living in six states of the UAE i.e. Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain & Fujairah. Around 1,500 applicants visit this Consulate General for various Consular Services every day. To facilitate Pakistani diaspora, we have taken the following steps: One Window Operation: Digital methods have been adopted to ensure all services are given under one roof, thereby reducing the waiting time for the applicants in the Consulate. Legal Assistance: A dedicated Legal Wing has been established in this Consulate to provide free-of-charge legal advice/consultation to community members. Lawyers hired by the Consulate visit Police stations, detention centers, jails, immigration points, and hospitals to assist community members who are in dire need of assistance. Call Centre: A newly formed Call Centre with four call operators respond queries and provides necessary information regarding services provided by the Consulate. Around 1,000 calls are received by the call center per day. Welfare Services: A professional team works round the clock to provide emergency services including the repatriation of dead bodies of destitute Pakistanis, transportation of destitute citizens to Pakistan on stretchers/wheelchairs, and extensions of Passports on Emergency basis for urgent travel. Digitalisation Efforts: We believe in utilising modern method of governance for effective service delivery. In this regard, the Consulate General has recently launched a new website that provides the following timely information/assistance: Appointments for Consular services, Tracking Passports, News and Events, Overseas Pakistani Registration Form, Press Releases, and awareness regarding the UAE Laws. Another added feature of the new website is the launch of frequently asked question via Automated reply service on our Whatsapp Number: information related to the Consulate Services, fees, timing, etc. INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our beloved homeland today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to Pakistani Community residing in the UAE. This auspicious day marks the realisation of the dreams and aspirations of millions of Muslims in the subcontinent who longed for an independent state where they could live with dignity, freedom, and justice. The journey to independence was paved with immense sacrifices and relentless struggles. Today, we pay tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the countless brave souls who fought tirelessly for our freedom. Their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the cause of Pakistan will always be remembered with great love and respect. As proud Pakistanis residing in the UAE, a nation that has graciously welcomed us and provided us with opportunities to thrive, it is our duty to respect and uphold the laws and traditions of our host country. I urge you all to be law-abiding, obedient, and positive individuals, reflecting the true spirit of Pakistan. Let us celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of responsibility and decorum, exemplifying the values of civilised nations. Together, let us honor our heritage and contribute positively to the vibrant and diverse society of the UAE. May Pakistan continue to prosper, and may our community always stand united and strong.

