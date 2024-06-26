Unicesumar Dubai Empowering the Brazilian Community in the UAE

Miguel Romeiro, owner of Unicesumar Dubai and his team; Angelica Walker, Fernanda Cardoso and Marcela Silva.

Angelica Walker, GM, Unicesumar Dubai.

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM

In 2019, Dubai welcomed its first Brazilian university, Unicesumar, which has since revolutionised education for the Brazilian community in the UAE and the broader Middle East.

Offering over 100 undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Unicesumar caters to more than 700 students, achieving a significant milestone this year with 200 graduates from its Dubai campus.

The inception of Unicesumar Dubai is a compelling narrative centred on Miguel Romeiro, a young commercial pilot with a local airline and an ardent advocate for education. His passion led him to partner with Angelica Walker, who has been pivotal in bringing this project to fruition. Walker describes their partnership as one where she is the heart and Romeiro the head, working in harmony to drive their shared vision forward.

Together with an all-female, all-Brazilian team, including Marcela Silva, Fernanda Cardoso, Daiane Steiner, and teachers Marina Jaeger, Iasmim Silva and Luana Oliveira, all supported by Roberto Valerio in Brasil branch, who serves over 300 students from across the Emirates, as well as from Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. This diverse student body highlights the wide-reaching impact of Unicesumar in the region.

Walker’s dedication to the project is palpable. “This university has become a project into which I pour my soul and heart, so it can reach more and more expatriate Brazilians who, for some reason, could not complete an undergraduate or specialization course while living in Brazil,” she shares. Her commitment to making higher education accessible and meaningful for Brazilians abroad underscores the transformative power of education.

Running such a significant educational endeavour comes with its challenges, but Walker finds the rewards far outweigh them. “It’s emotional to see and feel the struggle of each one to complete a higher education course even while being so far from home!” she says. The culmination of these efforts is evident during graduation ceremonies, where the joy and pride of the students are tangible.

Unicesumar Dubai operates primarily through a distance-learning model, with in-person exams. This flexible approach is complemented by the establishment of Rockfeller Dubai, an English school for Brazilians. The university’s vision extends beyond academics. It aims to strengthen the Brazilian community by fostering business connections within it. One innovative initiative is the creation of a discount card for students, providing them with benefits at Brazilian establishments in the UAE.

“Our goal is to launch this discount card in the coming months,” Walker reveals. This initiative not only supports Brazilian businesses but also enhances the sense of community among Brazilian expatriates.

Unicesumar Dubai is more than an educational institution; it’s a beacon of hope and progress for the Brazilian community in the UAE. As Walker aptly puts it: “We don’t just sell higher education courses, we sell dreams.” The university’s efforts to create a supportive and enriching environment for its students are a testament to its commitment to making a lasting impact.