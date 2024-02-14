UAE set another example of tolerance and harmony

Dr Ram Buxani, Chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, said the BAPS Hindu Mandir is an architectural masterpiece of hand-carved sculptures and a treasure trove of immersive stories.

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:39 PM

The first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi will emerge as a spiritual oasis of harmony and reflects strong friendship of the leaderships of the UAE and India, according to a leading entrepreneur and businessman.

Dr Ram Buxani, Chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, said the BAPS Hindu Mandir is an architectural masterpiece of hand-carved sculptures and a treasure trove of immersive stories.

While sharing his message at the inauguration of the temple, he said mandir stands majestically with its seven towering spires representing each emirate and two magnificent domes on 27 acres of land donated by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The temple is a timeless testament to the spirituality and reflect the generosity, sincerity, and friendship of the leaderships of the UAE and India,” Buxani told Khaleej Times.

Elaborating, he said the main attraction is the temple itself, which reflects India's rich culture and history, along with Arabic symbols.

“The temple has carved depictions of value tales selected from Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian civilisations.”

Dr Ram Buxani, who etched a story of resilience and vision, paid rich tributes to visionary leadership of the UAE and said the emirate has set another remarkable example of tolerance and harmony after the Abrahamic Family House last year.

“The UAE has emerged as a beacon of tolerance and religious moderation in the Middle East. The Abrahamic Family House, the multi-faith place of worship, is a symbol of religious tolerance and harmony in the UAE,” he said.

“The Abrahamic Family House is becoming a model for the whole world, demonstrating that people can live together with love and harmony,” he added.

Highlighting the BAPS temple as another example of inter-religion harmony, he said artwork inside the temple is a sight to behold.

“Two spectacular carvings capture the attention — the ‘Dome of Harmony’ and the ‘Dome of Peace’. Dome of Harmony is a captivating symbolism across five layers embodying the essence of earth, water, fire, air, and space,” said the chairman.

A successful venture

The ITL Cosmos Group was founded in 1953 and emerged as one of the successful businesses in the UAE as it grew from trading in textiles to expanding and diversifying its portfolio to consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication products, home and kitchen appliances and photographic products.

In addition, the group is known for offering quality business equipment, data and storage products, office stationery, textiles, linen and luggage, food and personal banking. It also partnered with Sharp Corporation and introduced its products, for the first time, in the UAE.

UAE-India friendship

Dr Buxani, who was honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Forbes Middle East, said the UAE-India friendship is time tested and strengthening with every passing day.

He expressed confidence in the Indian economy's growth trajectory and said the South Asian nation has made remarkable progress and it still has a long road to travel to join developed countries in terms of infrastructure development, economic prosperity and happiness.

“India has a promising future as its economy is on track to hit another milestone of $10 trillion mark by the end of this decade,” he said.

“Indian economy successfully achieved $5 trillion milestone under the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I have no doubt that $10 trillion mark will also be achieved keeping in mind present pace of economic growth of the country,” Dr Buxani told Khaleej Times during an interview last month.

India is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate among the world’s largest economies as the South Asian nation is likely to achieve 6.3 per cent economic growth during the financial year of 2023-24.

Dr Buxani’s insights emphasize how the evolving relationship between India and the UAE has set a precedent for the world.

“India has emphasized the tremendous opportunities the UAE offers. This synergy positions the UAE as a crucial gateway for India to the world,” he said.

“This partnership has showcased a progressive path, starting with Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and branching out to encompass diverse areas, ultimately demonstrating how nations can collaborate strategically and pave the way for global economic connectivity,” he added.

