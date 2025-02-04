UAE and Sri Lanka – Allies of cultural exchange and bilateral trade

The UAE and Sri Lanka enjoy a long-standing partnership rooted in cultural ties, investments, and trade. Over the years, this relationship has flourished, benefiting a range of sectors in both countries. The UAE has historically been a major investor in Sri Lanka, consistently ranking as its largest investor and second-largest trading partner in the Middle East. Key areas of investment include construction, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and IT.

Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, Chief Executive Officer of Siraj Finance PJSC.

Moreover, Sri Lanka’s tourism industry continues to attract UAE residents, who regularly visit to experience its natural beauty and cultural richness.

Both nations are firmly dedicated to strengthening their cooperation through agreements and memoranda of understanding that promote mutual progress and trust. Sri Lanka’s scenic landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage make it a favoured destination for UAE travelers, while the UAE plays a pivotal role in promoting Sri Lanka’s tourism industry. The many Sri Lankan expatriates living in the UAE act as cultural and economic bridges, contributing significantly across various sectors, including finance, IT, hospitality, and construction.

The UAE’s investments in Sri Lanka span diverse industries, improving infrastructure and connectivity through construction and logistics projects, and fostering innovation and employment opportunities in hospitality and IT. These contributions support Sri Lanka’s economic development while ensuring a balanced, mutually beneficial relationship.

Siraj Finance, a UAE-based Islamic financial institution, has been a contributory in supplementing the economic ties between the two countries by facilitating the investments, supporting businesses, and connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for enhanced mutual cooperation. The company’s efforts focus on creating economic opportunities and promotion sustainable growth for a positive impact. Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, Chief Executive Officer of Siraj Finance PJSC, who also proudly serves as the Director of Business Development and Investments of the Sri Lankan Business Council in the UAE, remains actively involved in such endeavours that contributes towards further strengthening the business ties and collaboration between the UAE and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has grown well as a result of this partnership. With Siraj Finance acting as a vital facilitator, businesses in both nations have discovered opportunities for collaboration, further enhancing trade and cultural exchange. By providing financial solutions and fostering cross-border business connections, Siraj Finance has become a key driver of this thriving relationship. The cultural link between the two nations is equally significant. Sri Lankan expatriates in the UAE not only contribute to the economy but also enrich the cultural fabric of their host country. Their presence fosters mutual understanding and strengthens ties between the two nations.

The partnership between the UAE and Sri Lanka underscores a shared commitment to sustainable growth, cultural exchange, and economic progress. Siraj Finance’s efforts to connect businesses and promote trade reflect the broader vision of deepening ties across diverse sectors. Through trust, collaboration, and shared goals, this enduring partnership exemplifies how cultural and economic connections can create opportunities and foster mutual prosperity.