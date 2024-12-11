UAE and Japan accelerating two-way business, trade, and investment opportunities

Jun Imanishi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

The Consulate-General actively provides support to ensure that Japanese companies can smoothly operate their businesses in the UAE and the region, says its senior diplomat.

Jun Imanishi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and Northern Emirates, said Dubai serves as a showcase for the region, hosting some of the largest exhibitions in the world and in the Middle East and Africa.

"I personally visit Japanese companies operating in the emirates to understand their activities and challenges and to work towards resolving their issues," Imanishi told Khaleej Times during an interview for special edition on Japan.

Excerpts from the interview:

Dubai has emerged as an international financial hub. What is your strategy to promote Japanese companies and the community in Dubai and Northern emirates?

Dubai’s role as a hub for people, trade, investment, logistics, and information in the Middle East and Africa continues to strengthen, establishing itself as a global crossroads. With an increasing number of proactive Japanese companies considering entry into this strategically significant market, the need for accurate information and tailored support is greater than ever. The Consulate-General actively provides support to ensure that Japanese companies can smoothly operate their businesses.

Dubai serves as a showcase for the region, hosting some of the largest exhibitions in the world and in the Middle East and Africa. Taking advantage of these opportunities, we collaborate with JETRO and JNTO to facilitate networking events between Japanese companies, UAE government officials, and local businesses. These efforts aim to assist Japanese businesses in entering the market and expanding their operations.

The Consulate-General also provides information on the local economy and business practices and offers advice on the unique advantages and geopolitical significance of Dubai and the UAE in the Middle East. Since April 2024, we have been utilising the extensive networks of overseas missions to support cross-border economic activities and assist Japanese companies in exploring third-country markets. We are committed to supporting Japanese companies in maximising diverse business opportunities.

In addition, I personally visit Japanese companies operating in the emirates to understand their activities and challenges and to work towards resolving these issues. I also engage with the Rulers’ Courts, Chambers of Commerce, and Free Zones in each emirate to learn about their interactions with Japanese companies and their expectations. By addressing the needs of both Japanese companies and local emirates, we aim to promote the exchange of business information and facilitate future business matching. Through continuous efforts to raise awareness of Japan’s high-quality products and services, we strive to expand business opportunities and strengthen Japan’s presence.

How do you see the role of the Japanese community in promoting bilateral ties on art and culture?

The Japanese community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE through arts and culture. Japanese and non-Japanese individuals active in the fields of traditional arts such as Taiko drumming, Koto (Japanse Harp), Shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute), Karate, and Ikebana, as well as modern art forms like VR art, contribute to the dissemination and promotion of Japanese culture. The Consulate-General collaborates with these cultural practitioners and artists to organise and support cultural exchange events and workshops, further advancing the dissemination and promotion of Japanese culture.

The official character of Expo 2025, MYAKU-MYAKU, recently visited Expo City Dubai and received a symbolic handover from Rashid and Fatima, the mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Moreover, Japanese anime is widely popular in the UAE across all generations through platforms such as Spacetoon. I am keenly aware that this popularity significantly contributes to fostering a sense of familiarity with Japan among people in the UAE. To further promote a sense of familiarity with Japan, the Consulate-General annually hosts the Japan Film Festival, showcasing the diversity of Japanese cinema.

The “Japan Festival in Dubai,” organised by the Japanese Association of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, celebrated its third edition on December 8, 2024. This event has become an essential platform for the promotion of Japanese culture in the Emirates. It allows participants to experience an authentic Japanese festival, comparable to those held in Japan, and is becoming a staple of Dubai’s winter season, fostering cultural connections between Japanese people, UAE nationals, and expatriates living in this country. By leveraging Japan’s soft power tools, we aim to deepen understanding of Japan across diverse communities and foster stronger ties between the peoples of Japan and the UAE through cultural and artistic exchanges.

What are the key sectors that have the potential to strengthen bilateral ties?

In addition to supporting Japanese companies entering the UAE market, the Consulate-General also focuses on attracting foreign direct investment into Japan to boost Japan’s economic growth and foster innovation in Japan. In particular, the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce established an office in Japan in 2023. This development is expected to further accelerate two-way business, trade, and investment opportunities. The Consulate-General also prioritises youth exchanges as a key initiative to foster the next generation of Japan-friendly and Japan-expert individuals. In 2024, the Consulate-General offered high school students studying Japanese in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah and students from Zayed University the opportunity to experience Japanese culture. In addition, in early December 2024, Arida Junior High School from Wakayama Prefecture visited GEMS Al Barsha National School for a sustainability-themed exchange programme. The Consulate-General is committed to ensuring that these initiatives are sustained and continue to grow.

The Consulate-General collaborates with cultural practitioners and artists to organise and support cultural exchange events and workshops, further advancing the dissemination and promotion of Japanese culture. How are you going to support initiatives to promote Japanese products? In addition to high-quality Japanese products such as automobiles, electronic devices, and kandura cotton fabric, the Consulate-General focuses on promoting Japanese food and culinary culture overseas from its base in Dubai. Japanese cuisine, designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, enjoys significant popularity in the UAE. In August 2024, the Japanese government established the “Platform for Facilitating the Export of Agricultural, Forestry and Fishery Products and Food” in the UAE to further enhance the export of Japanese food products in the Middle East. Encouraging people inspired by Japanese culture to visit Japan is also critical. Together with JNTO, the Consulate-General is working to promote inbound tourism. Visitors are encouraged to explore not only major cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka but also rural areas to experience the fascinating regional culture and cuisine. Increased people-to-people exchanges are expected to foster greater interaction among people and contribute to a deeper understanding of Japan. The widespread appreciation of Japanese culinary culture and the growing number of visitors to Japan are undoubtedly serving as catalysts for enhancing the bilateral relations. What is your plan to attract participants for Osaka Kansai Expo in 2025? Dubai and Osaka Prefecture are sister cities, and Expo 2020 Dubai Expo will be followed by Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. The official character of Expo 2025, MYAKU-MYAKU, recently visited Expo City Dubai and received a symbolic handover from Rashid and Fatima, the mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai. At Expo 2020 Dubai, the Japan Pavilion garnered significant attention, winning the Gold Award for its design. Visitors flocked to experience Japan’s four seasons and history, making it one of the most talked-about pavilions. Expectations are high for Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in the UAE is exceedingly high, and many Emiratis have expressed their desire to visit Japan during the event. The theme of Expo 2025, “Designing Future Society For Our Lives,” aims to address global challenges and to find solutions through dialogue and collaboration. By participating in Expo 2025, I hope that the people of the UAE will have the opportunity to experience Japan’s technological advancement, cultural richness, and regional diversity, and further strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com