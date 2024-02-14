UAE: A Model of Tolerance and Diversity

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:31 PM

Real wealth is not material gain but found in people who build the future of the nation. This message by UAE's Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is remembered even today. A great humanitarian, Sheikh Zayed’s enduring words and boundless love for humanity is evident in his vision to open the doors of this country to millions of expatriates in pursuit of dignified lives for their families.

The founding father’s unwavering commitment to humanity extended far beyond the borders of his own nation, resonating across continents through countless humanitarian endeavours. His compassionate spirit propelled initiatives that spanned the globe, from the construction of schools and hospitals to the development of vital infrastructure, uplifting communities and empowering individuals to lead a better life.

Tolerance is one of the cornerstones of UAE society, and this commitment was evident when the UAE declared 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance,’ underscoring its commitment to fostering an environment where people of all backgrounds are respected and valued. This proclamation not only celebrated diversity but also reaffirmed the UAE's status as a global leader in promoting tolerance and understanding. Today, nearly, 200 nationalities coexist harmoniously, a testament to the enduring spirit of tolerance that defines the UAE. A deep reverence for cultural identities and a unified dedication to humanness are among the defining features of the nation, serving as the perfect example of what it means to enable expatriates and citizens alike to be global citizens.

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures and it’s easy to see why — One of the most striking aspects of life in the UAE is the multitude of religious establishments in the country for people of different faiths. This is what makes the city a unique place to live and work in harmony. And among the many communities that have contributed to the nation's prosperity, the Indian diaspora holds a special place, with its influence stretching back decades.

Shaping the Cultural Landscape

It's fascinating to think that as far back as 1958, members of the Indian community were already shaping the cultural landscape of the UAE. The same year marked a significant milestone with the construction of the first 'mandir' (Hindu temple) in Bur Dubai. This pioneering endeavour not only provided a place of worship for the growing Indian population but also served as a symbol of the UAE's commitment to religious tolerance and inclusivity. The journey from that humble beginning to the magnificent Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali we see today is a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration between the Indian community and the UAE.

Situated in a neighbourhood of Dubai known as the ‘worship village’, the Hindu Temple was inaugurated in 2022, marked with a powerful message of tolerance, peace, and harmony, and serves the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community residing in the UAE.

The ‘worship village’ in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious’ shrines, including seven churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, which was opened years back, in 2012.

Another noteworthy addition to the religious landscape of the UAE is the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. The centre encompasses three separate houses of worship — a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, along with spaces for gathering and dialogue.

The inception of the project traces back to Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019, when he and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, signed a fraternity agreement. To honour this significant event, the UAE government initiated the construction of the Abrahamic Family House, envisioned as a hub for fostering cooperation and tolerance.

Completed in 2023, this interfaith complex not only acknowledges the distinctions among the three faiths but also celebrates their shared values. It serves as a sanctuary where diverse communities can practice their own faiths while deepening their understanding of the three Abrahamic religions.

BAPS Mandir: UAE’s first Hindu stone Temple

Adding another accolade to the UAE’s achievements, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is a remarkable story of faith, devotion, and collective collaboration. As the largest stone temple in the Middle East, the UAE is all set to witness the grand inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir today. Located in Abu Dhabi, the magnificent structure serves as a symbol of the enduring bond between India and the UAE, reflecting a commitment to cultural unity and cooperation. The BAPS Hindu Mandir sits on 27 acres of land gifted by the UAE leadership.

The land was donated in 2015, by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was Crown Prince of Abu dhabi and deputy commander of the UAE armed forces. Initially, 13.5 acres of land were given for constructing the temple. However, in 2019, an additional 13.5 acres were allowed to celebrate the year of tolerance.

In July 2023, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, welcomed Brahmaviharidas Swami, along with other BAPS swamis and volunteers, at his private Royal Majlis in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on the ongoing work, the inauguration ceremony, and the worldwide impact of the Mandir, according to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), which is building the region’s first pink sandstone temple.

On reviewing the progress of the Mandir's construction, Sheikh Nahyan was highly impressed and acknowledged its profound impact on promoting values, harmony, and cultural enrichment. Sheikh Nahyan commended the significant contributions of the swamis and volunteers in shaping history and added, "Many people make promises, but only a few deliver. You have delivered more than you promised, and you are altering how people see the world."

He further added: "This Mandir will be one of the wonders of the world, like the pyramids and even more."

The features and cultural significance of the temple are expected to make it a notable attraction not only within the UAE but also for international tourists. This initiative aligns with efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and provide a sacred space for the Hindu community. The global interest reflects the anticipation surrounding the first traditional stone temple in the Middle East. It also signifies close ties between India and the UAE.

With anticipation mounting, people from around the globe eagerly await the opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. This magnificent temple, adorned with exquisitely hand-carved stone sculptures, is poised to attract throngs of visitors. As its doors finally swing open today, the temple will not only function as a sacred space for worship but also stand as a symbol of cultural heritage, fostering values of harmony and showcasing the rich tapestry of Hindu traditions.

"As a place of harmony, it will welcome people of all faiths to experience and understand Hindu culture and spirituality," said BAPS.

