UAE: A COSMOPOLITAN POWERHOUSE WITH AMBITIOUS GOALS

Residents and citizens gather at Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate UAE's 50th National Day on December 2, 2021. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

The UAE's 53rd year is a milestone and a testament to our unique journey. We are not just another nation but a cosmopolitan powerhouse with ambitious goals, positioning us as a leader for the future among nations.

Knowing our paths differ, I feel immense pride in my country's accomplishments. Our leadership has taught us that we need more than just a list of achievements. Their guidance reassures us that there will always be more to accomplish. Our unwavering commitment to progress and our relentless pursuit of excellence is driven by a broad perspective, always aiming for the stars.

To understand the goals and vision of the UAE's strategy, one must refer to a blueprint deeply rooted in our history and evident in our present actions. Our history shows that our founders and grandparents endured hardships, yet they pushed the wheel of fortune forward through faith and resourcefulness. It's our turn to maintain this momentum, as we are not just bystanders but an integral part of the UAE's future. We have a responsibility to carry forward the legacy of our ancestors.

Abdulla Mohamed AlRiyami

With a population of 10 million, we are one million Emiratis. Therefore, the primary pillar of our leadership's vision, ‘We The UAE 2031’, aims to establish the most prosperous society in the world. The goal is to create a socially empowered ecosystem that unleashes individual potential. Our most valuable resource is our human capital. The UAE's vision for 2031 is not just a plan but a unique and inspiring vision that sets us apart. It is the main pillar for the next six years, paving the way towards the central vision of 2071. Our vision is not just about progress but about setting new standards and redefining what is possible. The focus is on four pillars — a forward society, a forward economy, a forward diplomacy, and finally, a forward ecosystem. We, the emirates, aim to create an integrated social empowerment system that can unleash the capabilities of individuals and contribute to strengthening cohesion, brotherhood, and tolerance by preserving cultural heritage and national identity values through education that instills new ethics and enriches knowledge that instills nobel ethics and enriches knowledge through different stages of life and an advanced healthcare system available to all with highest levels of readiness for all circumstances.

