TRINS Donation to Help Renovate 80-Bed Ward at Regional Cancer Centre

Trivandrum International School hosted its Annual Inter-house Drama Competition, ‘TRINS Broadway’ on December 1 and 2 at Tagore Theatre, Trivandrum. An amount of ₹3 lakhs from the entry proceeds of the show were donated to Regional Cancer Centre, Trivandrum for the renovation of its 80-bed general ward, which includes the purchase of new TV sets, decor, mobile privacy screens, two mobile coffin boxes, among other supplies. Around 250 students from Grades 6 to 12 participated in the plays, both on stage and behind the scenes.
“Besides a strong commitment to social service, Trivandrum International School’s mission revolves around the holistic development of every student, developing all facets of a child’s personality, by giving opportunities to develop talents and interests outside of academics”, said Sapnu George, executive director, Trivandrum International School.
“The most competitive, yet most unifying event of every year, is the all-awaited TRINS Broadway, where budding artists, orators, singers and dancers from the school’s four houses — Agni, Jalam, Prithvi and Vayu pool in their talent to enthral the audience with performances that keep raising their bar every year”, said Richard Hillebrand, Principal, Trivandrum International School.
“Themes of the plays cover various perspectives, cultures, themes and historical contexts. The plays are adaptations of original one-act plays.
Students also learn the value of teamwork and discipline while working on a large-scale production, empowering them with skills that extend beyond the stage”, said Rachel Jacob, Broadway 2023 in-charge and IB Diploma Programme Coordinator and Faculty of English, Trivandrum International School.
Social service activities are a big part of the student-driven initiatives at TRINS. Another large fundraiser coming up now would be the Christmas Carnival to be held on December 16 at the TRINS main campus in Korani.
The proceeds from entry, donations, stalls and in-house baked cake sales would be donated to Ammathottil, under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, for the renovation of their second floor. Last year, the same Carnival had raised ₹7.5 lakhs towards the infant formula feed requirements at Ammathottil.
