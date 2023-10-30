Transforming Türkiye's Academic Landscape: A Global Perspective

Türkiye's commitment to global education solidifies as international student numbers continue to grow

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM

The 2022-23 academic year has been a noteworthy chapter in global education, as data reveals that Turkish universities have successfully welcomed over 300,000 students from abroad.

Türkiye has met the goal established by the Türkiye Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) in the previous year, underlining its commitment to fostering international educational relationships.

As per the data published by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) in Türkiye, the total count of international students engaged in higher education in the country during the previous year stood at 301,694.

Comparatively, the influx of international students in Turkiye has surged significantly, experiencing a remarkable 526 per cent growth from the 2013-14 academic year when the count was limited to only 48,183 individuals seeking degrees from Turkish higher education institutions.

Breaking down the numbers, it's evident that the most significant groups of students in Türkiye during the 2022-23 academic year hailed from Syria and Azerbaijan, amounting to 58,213 and 34,247 students, respectively. Additionally, other prominent source countries for international students in Türkiye included:

Iran: 22,632 students

Turkmenistan: 18,252 students

Conversely, China and India recorded relatively smaller numbers of students in Turkiye, with figures of 1,445 and 549, respectively. Notably, in certain prominent global study destinations like the US and the UK, both of these countries command a more substantial presence.

Türkiye holds a notable position among the top 10 countries in terms of international student enrollment. This accomplishment is attributed to its robust participation in the Erasmus+ programme and fruitful collaborations with universities, consistently attracting over 250,000 international students annually to Turkish institutions.

Rising International Students’ Enrolment

Figures from `Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YÖK) reveal that a total of 301,694 students from outside Türkiye were registered at institutions across the country during the last year. İrfan Gündüz, President of DEİK's Education Economy Business Council, previously stated that Türkiye aimed to reach 300,000 international students by 2023. In the 2021-22, Türkiye hosted 260,289 international students. Before the pandemic, in 2018, there were reports that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had aspirations for the country to welcome 350,000 students, although no specific timeline was provided for achieving this target. In recent years, Türkiye has increased the number of scholarships for international students, with a particular emphasis on African students. Furthermore, international students have been exempted from admission examinations in specific courses. In 2022, applications for international scholarships reached a record high of 165,000. The data indicates a significant presence of students from the Middle East and North African region at Turkish higher education institutions.

Transforming Türkiye's Education Landscape: Erasmus+ Programme

The Erasmus+ programme is revolutionising Türkiye's higher education sector by fostering global collaboration and enhancing academic experiences for both students and faculty members. This initiative, backed by the European Union, has become a catalyst for innovation, enriching academic and cultural exchange.

With a diverse array of opportunities, including student and staff mobility, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building projects, Erasmus+ is empowering Turkish universities to excel on the international stage. Undergraduate and graduate students benefit from exposure to new cultures and educational systems, expanding their horizons while building a network of global contacts.

Furthermore, Erasmus+ has fuelled research and innovation, encouraging collaborative projects between Turkish institutions and their European counterparts. These partnerships result in groundbreaking research, with outcomes that reverberate far beyond academic circles.

In the coming years, the Erasmus+ programme is poised to continue shaping Türkiye's education landscape, nurturing a new generation of globally conscious and culturally aware students and researchers. With its rich history and commitment to academic excellence, Türkiye is well on its way to becoming an educational hub, attracting talent and facilitating progress.

The Türkiye-UAE Educational Ties

The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its relationship with Türkiye by formalising an agreement with the Council of Higher Education in Türkiye. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets the stage for the development and enhancement of collaborative degree programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels, and opens the door to exploring additional avenues of cooperation.

The Ministry's primary aim is to cooperate with Türkiye to boost the enrollment of Turkish students in universities based in the UAE. As per the terms of the MoU, both parties aspire to exchange knowledge and expertise in scientific and educational fields, with a particular emphasis on scientific research, higher education regulations, and quality assurance standards. Furthermore, the MoU seeks to foster partnerships between higher education institutions in both nations through direct agreements, conferences, seminars, courses, educational exhibitions, and lectures on subjects of mutual interest.

A Vision for a Dynamic and Inclusive Future: Education Vision for 2023

In a groundbreaking move, the Turkish Ministry of Education is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape the nation's educational landscape. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's commitment to progress echoes through these changes.

Content and Application: The creation of Design-Skills Workshops in all schools signifies a shift towards a flexible and modular curriculum, thoughtfully designed based on children's unique interests and abilities. Moreover, this comprehensive transformation is reducing compulsory lesson hours, thereby introducing a customisable course schedule that empowers both students and educators.

School Development Model: The introduction of Design-Skills Workshops in all schools is part of a holistic curriculum overhaul, aligning learning with children's diverse interests and abilities and fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment.

Data-Based Management with Learning Analytics Tools: The implementation of data integration in education management and the establishment of a learning analytics platform aims to provide personalised learning support, offering students a more tailored educational experience.

Measurement and Evaluation: The shift towards competence-based assessments represents a progressive change in the evaluation process. Additionally, the 'Student Achievement Monitoring Survey' has been introduced to closely monitor academic progress, marking a step towards a more personalised and dynamic approach to education.

Human Resources Development and Management: These reforms are set to elevate the teaching profession through a new teaching profession law, promotions for educators working in challenging conditions, and mandated Master's degrees for teachers and school principals. The emphasis on teacher training programs with enhanced overseas opportunities demonstrates the commitment to professional development.

This holistic transformation by the Turkish Ministry of Education promises a dynamic and inclusive future for the nation's educational system.

— anam@khaleejtimes.com