Transformative Architecture: The New Wave of Space Design in the Middle East

Architectural space design is now gaining popularity in the Middle East. We are becoming more conscious of our surroundings which can have a direct effect on our mood and how we feel. The spaces we use and we live in, define us, and become an integral part of our daily living. An architectural designer not only works with the aesthetics but also looks at functionality of space. It is really a blend of science and art that creates immaculate spaces article according to the individual taste and preferences.
Khulood Bawa
“I feel that architects and designers have become more important than ever before. They recognise the intimate relationship, an individual has with their surroundings. A good design can calm, energize, inspire and uplift its users. It’s not only about creating a physical sanctuary but also a psychological one,” says Khulood Bawa.
A young, dynamic, and very talented Khulood Bawa, shares her journey from working with renowned architects to opening her own business. Bawa with a degree from Indus school of arts and architecture pursued a degree in architectural space design from Kingston University in UK. Upon, returning to her home country Bawa worked for few years, at a prestigious architectural firm in Karachi. After working for about three years Bawa, took a leap of faith and started her own studio known as Bawa Design Studio. During the Covid years, when there was much solitude in everyone’s life Bawa used her time to bring forth her architectural designs which later led her to open her own firm.
Architectural space designs incorporates bringing together the art of using spaces, designing spaces and aesthetically bringing functionality to any space no matter how big or small it is.
“Interior architecture bridges interior design and pure architecture together. It is often understood as interior design, plus an understanding of the structural design with an emphasis on adaptive reuse and the remodeling of existing buildings. It blends art and science to create, restore, or readapt the inside of buildings, homes, offices or other interior spaces. It also involves converting one type of space into another (also called adaptive re use).Interior architects are usually involved in the building or rebuilding of interior environments often changing the actual structure of the dwelling.”
Bawa and her team have recently completed a project in Dubai. Interior architectural in nature it was an adaptive reuse project in Al Quoz, home to warehouses and factories. Many spaces in Al Quoz are now being converted into galleries, performance spaces and entertainment projects.
Bawa worked on a project that required a transformation of an old vintage car warehouse to a virtual Mario game inspired, Go karting arena. The arena comprises of a go karting ring along with entrance tunnel, reception, cafe gaming zone and office spaces. All the furniture items of the cafe and reception areas were manufactured in Pakistan and were shipped to Dubai, where they were assembled on site. Majority of the work was done online with just one physical site visit. This for Bawa was a learning experience on its own, making her realise the power of technology in overcoming geographical distances.
It is her, high level of professionalism, and an artistic flair for designing architectural spaces that has put Bawa amongst one of the most sought after architectural designer both in Pakistan and in UAE.
“The experience of working in Dubai was great since people in Dubai have a very innovative approach and are looking for experimental, out of the box design.”
Irtiqa Hassan
“I see Dubai as a world of possibilities. Being the hub of the most luxurious designs in the world, it allows designers to explore and work with various innovations and cutting edge materially to truly let your creativity flourish,” says Irtiqa Hassan.
Hassan, a graduate of Indus School of Art and Architecture Karachi, started her journey with IHI, with a simple blog, and today her company is one of the biggest interior design and architecture firms in the country with rising international projects in South Asia and UAE. From designing hospitality projects in north of Pakistan to upscale residential projects in UAE and Bangladesh Irtiqa has used her skills to create timeless masterpieces.
IHI is a celebration of the human spirit. By taking pride in our skilled local craftsmanship, we make expert furniture in Pakistan, for the world, hence exporting our furniture worldwide now.”
On paper architectural design focuses on the form and the structural skeleton of the building considering factors like spatial layout and initial concept development, whereas interior design focuses on the internal elements of buildings by creating an aesthetic and functional environment for the user.
For Hassan, design is a language that speaks to the heart and soul, creating a sense of connection with the built environment. It is almost like designing a life style.
Hassan works with a team of 70 skilled members which comprise of designers, architects, operations, labour and craftsman. One thing that Hassan maintains throughout her work is her dedication to her vision and design philosophy. This is very evident in her projects. Hassan has done various residential and commercial projects in UAE. The design preferential and languages of residential projects in Dubai greatly vary from clients as the city holds multi-cultural residents from all over the world, allowing Hassan to work with a diverse clientele.
“We have worked on completely Contemporary Minimalistic interiors to Modern Luxury aesthetics to Japandi spaces, and have enjoyed every single one of them thoroughly.”
Hassan’s artistic skill and a highly developed aesthetic sensitivity can be clearly seen in her design for her firm’s logo.
“I wanted to work with a clean geometry and yet make a statement, working with the initials me and H while sketching it out. The crisp lines extending vertically and horizontally portrays infinite endless possibilities. I think that served us as good luck charm”
