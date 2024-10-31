Transform Your Tomorrow With A Graduate Degree From AUS

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor, AUS

“Since its inception, AUS has stood out for its holistic approach to education. Our graduate programs will help you hone and polish your analytical, communication and research capabilities while providing you with valuable connections to further studies and the industry. We take pride in supporting graduate students’ curiosity and drive to dig deeper into their fields of choice — and support them with the full breadth and strength of AUS’ institutional resources. Whatever your ambition, our graduate programs will prepare you to innovate, influence and lead.”

Our mission is to empower students to balance academic excellence with passion and purpose to become tomorrow’s leaders. With 18 master’s degrees and 5 PhD programs in business, engineering, the humanities and sciences, and urban planning, AUS offers diverse pathways to pursue your future goals.

Graduate students at AUS benefit from flexible part-time study, evening classes and access to 330+ full-time faculty members renowned in their fields. Many students also take advantage of AUS’ graduate assistantships, which provide hands-on teaching and research experience, while building strong networks with industry leaders in the UAE and beyond.

Upon graduating, students also benefit from our excellent reputation. In the QS World University Rankings, AUS is ranked among the top three universities in the UAE and is second in the UAE for employer reputation. We are also currently ranked first in the UAE for many subjects, including accounting and finance, architecture and the built environment, civil and structural engineering, and economics and econometrics.

AUS master’s programs include:

Master of Arts in International Studies

Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science in Accounting

Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering

Master of Science in Chemical Engineering

Master of Science in Civil Engineering

Master of Science in Computer Engineering

Master of Science in Construction Management

Master of Science in Economics and Policy

Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

Master of Science in Engineering Systems Management

Master of Science in Finance

Master of Science in Machine Learning

Master of Science in Mathematics

Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Master of Science in Mechatronics Engineering

Master of Urban Planning

AUS doctoral programs include:

PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering

PhD in Business Administration PhD in Engineering Systems Management PhD in Materials Science and Engineering PhD in Mathematics In addition to this wide selection of graduate programs, AUS has made significant investments in research, launching six new research centers that provide exciting opportunities for our graduate students to conduct innovative research: The Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure and Robotics Research Center The Materials Research Center The Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development The Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center The Center for Arab Studies and Islamic Civilizations The Advanced Biosciences and Bioengineering Research Center For over two decades, AUS’ holistic approach to education has helped to ensure its graduates excel in today’s competitive global marketplace, building careers with leading local organizations such as Shurooq and Emirates Airlines, as well as international organizations such as the United Nations, all while making a lasting difference to society. Ready to transform your future? Visit www.aus.edu to explore our graduate programs today. TESTIMONIAL Mohammad Al-Sharman, PhD candidate, University of Waterloo, Canada

“I was delighted to pursue my master’s in mechatronics engineering at AUS, where I was involved in several engineering research themes in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles. Being surrounded by intellectual colleagues and supervised by motivated professors, I was able to publish my research findings in high-impact conferences and journals in the field.”