Thushani's: A Taste of Sri Lanka in Dubai

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM

The cuisine of Sri Lanka is famous to have a distinct characteristic for the way it is prepared by using herbs, vegetables, fish, meat etc. Sri Lanka's cuisine culture has evolved into a combination of varied curry recipes and scrumptious dishes as a result of years of colonialism and influence from other nations. The people of the island nation like spices hence they adore food that bursts with flavour, and many of them appreciate deep-fried, delectable treats too. No matter what you choose to eat, your taste buds are sure to rejoice with happiness.

Established in 2013, Thushani's Restaurant in Discovery Gardens Dubai has become a cherished haven for the Sri Lankan expat community offering the comforting flavors of home. Founded by passionate food enthusiasts Tushara and Ruwani, with unwavering support from their spouses, the mission was clear: to provide an affordable, home-cooked meal without compromising on the authentic taste of traditional Sri Lankan cuisine. This commitment is encapsulated in their poignant slogan, ‘Just Like Being at Home’.

"A highlight at Thushani's is the Sunday brunch, a delightful feast featuring an array of rare leaves and a medley of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries. This culinary experience brings patrons one step closer to the warmth of home, making it a cherished weekly tradition."

The success of Thushani's is evident in its growing legion of loyal customers, finding solace in the familiar tastes that remind them of home. The restaurant's dedication to delivering quality food has earned it the prestigious Dubai Hidden Gem Award, a testament to its commitment to excellence.

In an exciting celebration of Sri Lankan culinary heritage, Thushani's is hosting a week-long event from February 4 to 10. Each night will showcase a journey through Sri Lanka, presenting a diverse selection of dishes in a buffet style. Given the limited space, pre-bookings are highly advisable to ensure a place at this culinary extravaganza.

Thushani's not only caters to the expat community but has also had the honour of being the chosen caterer for numerous official functions. This has provided non-Sri Lankans with the opportunity to savour the rich tapestry of flavours that characterise Sri Lankan cuisine, further establishing Thushani's as a culinary ambassador for the nation. With an unwavering dedication to authenticity and quality, Thushani's Restaurant continues to be a home away from home for many, capturing the hearts and taste buds of its patrons in every delicious bite.

For more information

Call: +971 4 4539996 / +971 58 5177099

Visit: www.thushanis.com