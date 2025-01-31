Thumbay Healthcare has Largest Network of Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Labs and Pharmacies Transforming Patient Care

The Thumbay Medicity In Al Jurf, Ajman.

In response to the recent mandate making healthcare insurance mandatory in the Northern Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, Thumbay Healthcare is strategically positioning itself as the forefront leader in quality care provider for the region. Recognising the growing importance of healthcare insurance coverage in the rapidly evolving landscape of the healthcare sector, the largest academic network of hospitals aims to assert itself as the premier choice for insurance companies and patients alike.

Thumbay Healthcare maintains a robust presence in the Northern Emirates, including Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services tailored to meet the evolving needs of patients in the region. As a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, Thumbay Healthcare upholds the highest standards of care and service excellence. The institution takes pride in its mission to offer top-tier medical services that are accessible, affordable, and aligned with global best practices, ensuring the well-being of the communities it serves.

With the escalation of healthcare insurance mandates in the Northern Emirates, Thumbay Healthcare is positioned to spearhead the effort in guaranteeing effortless access to top-tier healthcare services for all insured patients. By establishing itself as the foremost healthcare provider in the region, it aims to establish fresh benchmarks for service quality, patient satisfaction, and overall healthcare outcomes. Through strategic partnerships with insurance companies and a steadfast focus on patient-centric care, the healthcare provider is well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of the local community.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice-President of Thumbay Healthcare Division and Board Member of Thumbay Group, said: “Our dedication to patient care and service excellence is the cornerstone of our organisation. We proudly lead the way in delivering 5-star healthcare to our patients. With the largest network of academic hospitals, clinics, labs, and pharmacies, we serve over 5,000 patients daily. Ensuring patient satisfaction remains our top priority, and we continually strive to maintain the highest standards in healthcare delivery.”

As the 5th entity globally to achieve institutional accreditation from the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI), Thumbay Healthcare upholds quality and safe care across its network of hospitals, ensuring patients receive treatment meeting the highest international standards. The Thumbay Group owned flagship healthcare facility in Al Jurf (Ajman), Thumbay University Hospital, also serves as a hub of holistic care, boasting amenities such as a long-term care facility and therapeutic garden, providing a five-star environment conducive to healing.

Thumbay University Hospital

With a substantial patient base exceeding 10 million individuals treated and over 65,000 deliveries conducted, its extensive reach indicates its prominence in the region’s healthcare landscape. The Thumbay Hospital network, which today is the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region, encompasses seven academic hospitals equipped with a combined capacity of 800 inpatient beds and more than 500 doctors, complemented by 10 family clinics/medical centers, 120 dental chairs, 400 Rehab sessions, 5 diagnostic labs, and a multitude of retail pharmacy outlets. Leading the charge in medical tourism, too, Thumbay Medical Tourism department actively promotes a comprehensive range of services across the globe. Fluent in over 20 languages, the team engages with potential visitors from diverse backgrounds, while the medical tourism department has established representative offices in more than 50 countries, ensuring streamlined access to healthcare facilities and services. The group’s 1.2 million sqft Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf (Ajman) is a multifaceted hub for medical education, healthcare, and research. It encompasses a wide range of facilities having a footfall of 15,000 visitors availing various services, including Gulf Medical University, Thumbay Labs, Thumbay Pharmacy, Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe, Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court and Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM). Additionally, it houses Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital and a 350-bed Academic Hospital, Thumbay University Hospital. Healthcare Expansion and Growth