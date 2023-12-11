The approach to sustainability at Fujifilm

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 12:51 PM

Due to ongoing environmental emergencies, discussions around sustainability continue to take center stage across global conversations. Nations, corporations, and individuals are steadily integrating green protocols into their respective landscapes, in an effort to stem the tide of environmental degradation synonymous with the last century’s rampant industrialiSation.

In 2023, the pressing issue of sustainability remains at the forefront of global discourse and the appeal for sustainable measures is more urgent than ever before. This article delves into the world of sustainability at Fujifilm, exploring perspectives, plans, and measures to adopt sustainable practices.

Fujifilm has placed an emphasis on environmental protection since its foundation, as photographic film is a product that requires clean water and air for production. Over the years, this focus has evolved into a strategy culminating in the launch of the Sustainable Value Plan 2030, the company's long-term CSR plan. The Fujifilm Group's approaches to CSR are "solving social issues through our business activities" and "considering society and the environment in our business processes" to contribute to the development of a sustainable society, which aims to achieve the goals for solving social issues identified by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under SVP2030, Fujifilm set numerical global environmental targets to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions:

> Fully operating on carbon-free energy and achieving carbon neutrality by FY2040, and reducing CO2 emissions across the entire product life cycle by 50 per cent (compared to financial year 2019) levels by FY2030.

> Contributing to a reduction in CO2 emissions in society by 90 million tonnes by FY2030 by encouraging wider use of the company’s low-emission products and services.

> Bring the sales ratio of Fujifilm Group “Green Value Products” to 60 per cent of the group’s total sales. The products and services that would significantly reduce environmental impacts are certified as Fujifilm Group “Green Value Products.”

Through its environmental strategy, “Green Value Climate Strategy,” Fujifilm promotes “Green Value Manufacturing” with a lower environmental impact and delivering “Green Value Products” with excellent environmental performance.

The challenge in manufacturing is fuel that Fujifilm uses in the manufacturing process of display materials and various other highly functional films, which account for about half of Fujifilm Group’s energy use. Fujifilm is partnering with an energy supplier Tokyo Gas and a local government at Ashigara Site to promote advanced initiatives to establish a carbon-neutral model in manufacturing by utilising technologies including synthetic methane and hydrogen that do not emit CO2. Fujifilm plans to start verification tests for adopting them to its manufacturing process in mid 2020s and achieve carbon neutrality at Ashigara Site by FY2030. Fujifilm will apply this model to other factories of the Fujifilm Group to achieve carbon neutrality group-wide by FY2040.

About resources recycling. Fujifilm is working to use resources effectively and reduce waste, not only at the manufacturing stage but over the entire product lifecycle as well. At the same time, the Fujifilm Group has been working toward water usage reduction and water recycling. For example, Funifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. in the Netherlands works on water treatment with four neighbouring companies by installing a large-capacity water treatment facility on its premises.

Furthermore, the Fujifilm Group has established Guidelines for biodiversity as the group-wide policy. To prevent our business activities from having a negative impact on biodiversity, we are committed to preservation, conservation, and sustainable use and are working to reduce the destruction of biodiversity. Aligning with the UAE's Sustainability Agenda, Fujifilm's global efforts resonate with the UAE's vision for sustainable development, encompassing clean energy, affordable food, quality education, healthcare, economic growth, healthy ecosystems, and resource efficiency.

As the UAE pledges to "leave no one behind" and shift towards a sustainable and resilient path, Fujifilm actively participates in boosting sustainable development goals in the health sector, aligning with international organisations, and launching initiatives and services.

Integrating Fujifilm's Sustainability with UAE's Vision for Eco-Friendly Living

In response to the pressing environmental challenges, the UAE has embraced innovative ideas for sustainable living, reshaping the lifestyles of its residents. This transition aligns seamlessly with Fujifilm's commitment to sustainability, emphasizing a holistic approach to eco-friendly practices.

Groundbreaking Strategies for Sustainability in the UAE

Dubai is now a sustainability pioneer. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy targets global sustainability by 2050. From the landmark Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to green building mandates, Dubai is transforming its infrastructure. The city prioritises sustainable tourism and transportation, with plans for 20 per cent of trips in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030. Dubai's commitment extends to waste reduction and recycling, showcasing a dedication to a more eco-friendly future. Dubai's initiatives contribute to a shared vision of sustainability.

The Sharjah Sustainable City project exemplifies the UAE's dedication to reducing carbon footprints. By promoting self-sufficient homes powered by clean, renewable energy, the project aligns with Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030. Solar panels on city villas generate power, reducing reliance on non-renewable sources. Residents are encouraged to use sustainable transportation methods, engage in recycling, water conservation, and local organic farming, contributing to a circular economy.

As Fujifilm continues its journey towards sustainability, the company's efforts harmonise with the UAE's vision for a greener, more sustainable future. By seamlessly integrating global sustainability initiatives, Fujifilm reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship and the pursuit of a better and more sustainable world for all.

