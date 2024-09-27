Take Control of Your Heart Health

Dr. Sreejith, Specialist Cardiology, Ahalia Hospital, Mussafah.

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 9:49 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 9:55 AM

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains one of the most significant global health challenges, contributing to a large share of premature deaths and long-term disability. Encompassing a range of conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and peripheral artery disease, CVD affects millions worldwide. Understanding the risk factors and preventive measures is critical to mitigating the impact of CVD and improving public health outcomes globally.

Identify modifiable risk factors

Regular health assessments are essential for all adults aged 20 and older, including evaluations of diet, physical activity levels, sedentary behavior, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use during annual check-ups. Additionally, measuring blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) is critical for screening hypertension and overweight or obesity. Routine laboratory tests, such as lipid screening, are recommended for all patients, while individuals at higher risk for diabetes should undergo appropriate screenings.

Role of modifiable risk factors

Modifiable risk factors contribute to 50 to 70 per cent of CVD cases and deaths worldwide. Early diagnosis and proactive treatment, particularly increased smoking cessation and the management of dyslipidemia and hypertension, have played a key role in reducing CVD. However, this decline has slowed since 2011, partly due to rising rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle

To reduce the risk of CVD, individuals should adopt healthy lifestyle habits such as avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, following a nutritious diet, getting sufficient sleep, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Smoking cessation

Cigarette smoking is a leading cause of disease and remains the most preventable cause of death. Exposure to secondhand smoke also significantly raises the risk of illness and mortality. Smoking doubles the risk of developing coronary heart disease, which can lead to heart attacks, and is associated with numerous other health problems, including osteoporosis, skin aging, peptic ulcers, impotence, and pregnancy complications. Even smoking just one cigarette a day increases health risks. Although quitting smoking can be challenging, many people successfully overcome the habit. Those who quit smoking before the age of 50 reduce their risk of death over the next 15 years by half compared to those who continue smoking. For support and strategies to quit, individuals are encouraged to consult with healthcare providers.

Healthy Diet

A heart-healthy diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, with a focus on getting plenty of fiber. It’s important to limit salt (sodium), cholesterol, and unhealthy fats. Here’s a breakdown of key dietary components:

Grains: Choose whole-grain, high-fiber foods daily.

Fruits and Vegetables: Fill your diet with a variety of fresh produce.

Dairy: Opt for low-fat (1 per cent) or fat-free milk and dairy products.

Protein: Focus on lean proteins like skinless chicken or turkey that are baked or broiled. Limit red meat and avoid processed meats such as sausages and hot dogs. Instead, incorporate more fish, egg whites, and plant-based proteins like beans.

Fats: Prioritise “healthy fats” from sources like olive oil, canola oil, and sesame oil, as well as nuts, seeds, avocados, and nut butters.

Sweets: Limit sugar and sweet treats for a heart-healthy diet.

The Importance of Exercise

Regular physical activity offers numerous benefits, including:

Burning calories to help manage weight.

Controlling blood sugar levels, especially in people with diabetes.

Lowering blood pressure, particularly in individuals with hypertension.