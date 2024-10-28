Symphony of Flavours

Puranmal, the renowned Indian restaurant chain, is delighted to introduce its exclusive Royal Puranmal Collection, a masterpiece of handcrafted sweets that celebrates the spirit of the festive season. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using only the finest ingredients, the Royal Puranmal Collection showcases a harmonious blend of traditional flavors and contemporary innovation. Each sweet is a testament to Puranmal's commitment to excellence and passion for culinary artistry.

The collection features a delectable assortment of sweets, including:

Pistachio Laddo: A traditional Indian sweet made with ground pistachios from Iran, sugar, and ghee.

Rose Almond Barfi: A soft and chewy barfi infused with the delicate aroma of rose.

Almond Apricot Roll: A delightful combination of sweet almonds and tangy apricots rolled into a delectable treat.

Almond Mellow Disk: A melt-in-your-mouth delight made with almonds and a touch of sweetness.

Biscoff Date Roll: A unique combination of Biscoff and dates, rolled into a chewy and flavourful treat.

Saffron Almond Slice: A delicate slice infused with the rich aroma and flavour of saffron and almonds.

Choco Almond Ball: A decadent chocolate ball filled with crunchy almonds.

The Royal Puranmal Collection also features a variety of premium ingredients, such as: Walnuts from Chile, juicy Figs from Iran, Dates from Saudi and more.

Each sweet in the Royal Puranmal Collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring that every bite is a masterpiece. The attention to detail and the use of premium ingredients make these sweets truly exceptional. "We are excited to present our Royal Puranmal Collection, a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of India," said Abhay Agarwal at Puranmal. "We believe that this collection will delight the taste buds of our customers and create lasting memories of this festive season."

Catering Services:

Puranmal is here to elevate the upcoming festive season with its bespoke catering services. Whether for an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, Puranmal offers exquisite catering tailored to meet the needs of every event. Specialising in destination catering, they bring their culinary expertise to any location, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Corporate Events: From board meetings and conferences to employee appreciation parties, Puranmal provides a wide range of corporate catering options. Menus can be customized to reflect the company's brand and culture, ensuring a perfect fit for any occasion. Weddings: Recognising that a wedding is one of life's most significant events, Puranmal is dedicated to making it truly unforgettable. Their wedding catering services cover everything from menu planning and food presentation to bartending and event staffing, ensuring every detail is flawlessly executed. Social Gatherings: Be it a birthday party, baby shower, anniversary celebration, or religious or holiday gathering, Puranmal’s catering services ensure a memorable experience for all. With a variety of menu options that cater to guests' tastes and dietary restrictions, they also offer personalised party favors to add a special touch to any occasion. Destination Catering: Puranmal excels in destination catering, bringing its culinary expertise to any location. Whether it’s a beachside wedding or a mountain retreat, the team crafts a customised dining experience that complements the unique ambiance of each destination. Commitment to Quality Fresh, Local Ingredients: Puranmal sources the freshest ingredients from local farmers and suppliers to ensure the highest quality in every dish. Customised Menus: Their menus are designed to suit individual preferences and dietary needs, with options for vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diets. Exceptional Service: The experienced team at Puranmal is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, working closely with clients to ensure every aspect of the event is executed flawlessly. Innovative Presentation: Puranmal believes that food should be a feast for the senses. Their culinary team is committed to creating visually stunning presentations that will leave a lasting impression on guests.

The Royal Puranmal Collection is now available at all Puranmal outlets. Visit your nearest location to experience the exquisite flavours and indulge in the sweet luxury of Puranmal.