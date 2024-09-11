Supporting Businesses, Communities, and Economies

Emirates NBD continues its internal sustainability journey by reducing operational emissions and increasing green projects investment to reduce financed emissions.

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM

As consumers and investors prioritise organisations with a clear commitment to sustainability in solutions and operations, placing equal emphasis on profitability, social and environmental values is critical to business growth. Emirates NBD’s ESG Strategy involves continuous efforts to embed sustainability within the Group.

Financial institutions are at the heart of a sustainable and low-carbon economy. Committing to environmental sustainability as a corporate responsibility to build a sustainable future for stakeholders and the communities served by the bank, reaffirms our alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

Emirates NBD prides itself on offering sustainable and innovative financial solutions to facilitate the transition towards a sustainable economy. The launch of our Sustainable Finance Framework, a debut issuance of a $750 million Green Bond, co-chairing the Middle East and North Africa chapter of the Partnership of Carbon Accounting Financials, joining the Partnership of Biodiversity Accounting Financials, debt instruments that support sustainability and ESG factors, setting up an Environment and Social Risk Policy Framework and leading by example as the principal banking partner at COP28, are some notable initiatives Emirates NBD has undertaken. Additionally, the group is a leader in green car financing for UAE customers and the first bank to offer carbon futures contracts trading. As a socially responsible bank, Emirates NBD continues its internal sustainability journey by reducing operational emissions and increasing green projects investment to reduce financed emissions. The group has advocated green buildings for years, leading to a partnership with the Emirates Green Building Council and achieving the global leadership with the highest number of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certifications from the US Green Building Council, raising the number of LEED gold and platinum certifications to 35. These initiatives support UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and encourage organisations to re-evaluate their buildings to reduce emissions.

Emirates NBD’s role in supporting economies extends beyond banking to enabling job creation, driving value for local businesses, and actively participating in key sectors.