Strong Partnerships with Premier Sports

Mohammed Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group CEO and Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers; Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer of Galadari Brothers; and Subhan Ahmad, COO DP World ILT20, during the display of DP World International League T20 Trophy at Khaleej Times office in Dubai.

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:33 AM

Newspaper coverage of major sports events plays a vital role in keeping fans informed and engaged with their favourite sports. Coverage of major international and local sports events is an integral part of the Khaleej Times’ strategy, providing fans with updates, in-depth analysis and highlights of the most exciting games and tournaments.

Whether it's the Fifa World Cup, cricket tournaments, the Olympics, horse racing, or any other significant competition in the world, Khaleej Times provides firsthand accounts of the action on the field or court. The newspaper’s dedicated team of seasoned sports journalists and analysts offer a unique perspective on the games, capturing the energy and excitement of the event through their detailed descriptions and expert opinions.

In addition, the UAE’s pioneer English newspaper features interviews with coaches, players, and the event organisers, giving readers an inside look at the thoughts and strategies of the participants. These insights help fans better understand the dynamics of the game and the challenges faced by the athletes.

Moreover, Khaleej Times also report on the cultural and social impact of sports, highlighting its role in bringing communities together, promoting physical fitness, and inspiring young athletes.

Here’s a look at some of the exclusive KT partnerships to cover major sports events:

Khaleej Times remained a media partner of the Dubai World Cup for the third time in 2024.

Dubai World Cup horse Racing

The Dubai World Cup is a Thoroughbred horse race held annually since 1996 and contested at the Meydan Racecourse which in Arabic suggests a place where people congregate and compete, a sort of meeting point in Dubai. It offers nine races, consisting of eight Thoroughbred contests and one Purebred Arabian contest.

The Dubai World Cup was introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who owns Darley Stud & Godolphin Racing, one of the world's leading Thoroughbred breeding and racing operations. Khaleej Times remained an official media partner of the Dubai World Cup for the third time this year.

Khaleej Times is official media partner for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The Dubai Tennis Championships or Dubai Open (also known as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for sponsorship reasons) is a professional tennis tournament owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held annually in Dubai. Khaleej Times cemented its role as the official media partner for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis 2024.

The tournament takes place at the end of February and organises a men's and women's event.

Khaleej Times cemented its role as media partner for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

HERO Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic is a European Tour golf tournament held on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. In 1999 and 2000, it was held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. All other editions have been held at Emirates Golf Club.

For the second consecutive year, Khaleej Times proudly cements its role as the official media partner for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has long been recognised as a premier golf tournament, bringing together top-tier players and avid fans from around the world. The journey towards becoming geo certified serves as a testament to our dedication to minimising the environmental impact of our event while maximising its positive contributions to the local community. It highlights our efforts to adopt sustainable practices, such as resource conservation, waste reduction, and carbon footprint mitigation.

ILT 20 — Trophy Tour

Launching its second season on January 19, 2024, in the UAE, the DP World International League T20, also known as the 2024 International League T20, promises cricket enthusiasts an exhilarating tournament.

Khaleej Times proudly returns as the event's official media partner for the second time, reaffirming its dedication to comprehensive sports coverage.

