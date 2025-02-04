Snack like a local

Steam cooked string hoppers. String hoppers or Idiappa is a traditional Sri Lankan and South Indian food which is made from rice flour that is squeezed to form thin noodles.

If there’s one thing that defines Sri Lanka’s vibrant streets, it’s the irresistible aroma of sizzling snacks, spicy curries, and sweet treats being prepared fresh on roadside carts. Whether you’re wandering through the bustling streets of Colombo, exploring the coastal town of Galle, or trekking through the misty hills of Kandy, Sri Lankan street food offers a mouthwatering experience that blends bold flavors, rich spices, and age-old culinary traditions.

Kottu Roti: If you hear the rhythmic clanking of metal blades echoing through the streets, chances are you’re near a kottu roti stall. This beloved dish is made by stir-frying chopped roti (flatbread) with vegetables, eggs, meat (chicken, beef, or seafood), and a medley of aromatic spices. Watching it being prepared is an experience in itself, as vendors skillfully chop and toss the ingredients on a sizzling griddle. Spicy, savory, and incredibly satisfying, kottu roti is a must-try for any visitor.

Hoppers: Hoppers, or "appa," are bowl-shaped pancakes made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk. These light and crispy treats can be enjoyed in different ways—plain, with an egg cooked in the center, or paired with spicy sambols and curries. The slightly tangy flavor and crispy edges make them a perfect street food snack, especially when eaten hot off the griddle.

Sri Lankan egg hopper or bittara aappa.

Isso Vade – Spicy Prawn Fritters: A favourite among beachgoers and street food lovers, isso vade (prawn fritters) are deep-fried lentil patties topped with whole prawns. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, these spicy snacks are usually served with a dollop of chutney or chili sauce. If you’re strolling along Galle Face Green in Colombo, be sure to grab a plate from one of the many vendors lining the promenade.

Pol Roti and Lunu Miris: Pol roti is a thick, coconut-infused flatbread that pairs beautifully with lunu miris, a fiery chili and onion sambol. This rustic street food is often enjoyed for breakfast or as a quick snack, giving you a taste of traditional Sri Lankan flavors in every bite.

Parippu Wade: Parippu wade are crunchy, deep-fried lentil fritters that make for a perfect tea-time snack. Made from split chickpeas or lentils mixed with onions, green chilies, and spices, these savory bites are both filling and flavorful. Enjoy them with a cup of Ceylon tea for an authentic Sri Lankan experience.

Traditional Sri Lankan coconut pol roti or flat bread, with butter and lunu miris dip from red onion and chilli.

Samosas: Although samosas are popular across South Asia, Sri Lanka’s version comes with its own twist. These deep-fried, triangular pastries are packed with spicy fillings like potatoes, lentils, or curried meat. Found at street corners and bakeries alike, Sri Lankan samosas are often served with a side of chili sauce for an extra kick. String Hoppers (Indi Appa): Unlike regular hoppers, string hoppers are made from steamed rice flour noodles that are pressed into thin, circular discs. They are typically enjoyed with a side of coconut sambol and a mild curry, making them a light yet satisfying meal. String Hoppers are popular in breakfast joints and small eateries across Sri Lanka, especially in Kandy and Jaffna. Sri Lankan spicy chicken 'kottu or koththu'. Saravita: A colorful and exotic street food, Saravita is a unique Sri Lankan snack made by stuffing a betel leaf with sweet, shredded coconut. It’s a common sight on the streets, sold by vendors who carry little glass boxes filled with vibrant coconut mixtures in pink, green, and yellow. Look out for mobile vendors along Sri Lanka’s beaches and marketplaces. Achcharu: Sri Lankans love their pickles, and Achcharu is a beloved street snack made from pickled fruits like mangoes, pineapples, or olives. These are marinated in a spicy, tangy blend of vinegar, chilli, and salt, creating an explosion of flavours in every bite. Where to try: Street vendors in Pettah, Colombo, or local markets across the island.

