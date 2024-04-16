Simplifying Digital Payments

AANI provides an enhanced digital payment experience and, , allowing users to transfer money instantly using only the recipient’s phone number.

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:34 AM

Network International began operations in the UAE in 1994 and has completed three decades of helping businesses and economies prosper through delivering innovative solutions that drive revenue and profitability for their customers.

“Currently, we are the leading digital payment company in the region. Over the years we have grown from strength to strength to become the largest acquirer in the UAE and the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region,”says Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Network International.

“A decade ago, we were the first acquirer in the region to launch a dedicated ecommerce solution. In 2019, we joined the London Stock Exchange (LSE) through a Premium Listing on the Main Market, becoming the largest-ever technology IPO from a MEA-based firm globally and the largest technology company to list on LSE since 2015,” he said.

With operation centres in 17 countries including primary hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria, and the corporate head office in Dubai, Network International simplifies digital payments through their innovative products and services to customers all over the MEA region.

“In these countries we connect buyers and sellers by helping financial institutions issue debit, credit, prepaid and commercial products, and individuals to make electronic payments. We are also hosting and maintaining more than 20 million issued credit/debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, etc for about 200 banks,” he said.

“We enable the trade of goods and services for financial institutions, banks and merchants of various sizes and help them conduct their business efficiently by making digital and instant transfer of payments,” explains Mer.

Network International were one of the first companies in the UAE to accept and embrace AANI, the new online instant payment platform launched by Al Etihad Payment under the Central Bank of the UAE.

Mer says he is a big fan of AANI, which he believes is a great advance and a wonderful tool to make digital payments between two counter-parties.

“In today’s world, ‘instant’ is the operating word for everything. And all types of commerce are literally on your fingertips. With instant payments, the buyer makes the payment, and the seller can validate the payment received instantly. It builds and establishes trust between the parties.”

Network International is the first acquirer of JAYWAN, the CBUAE domestic card scheme, also facilitating the issuance of JAYWAN cards. These efforts support Network International’s shared vision with CBUAE and Al Etihad Bureau to empower businesses with the latest payment technologies.

AANI, JAYWAN and other such products are revolutionising digital payments and accelerating the UAE towards a cashless economy.