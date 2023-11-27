Setting New Standards

Eng. S J Kader Sahibu, Founder and Chairman, OEC Group

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM

Since 2003, OEC Group of Companies, short for Orion Electromech Contracting, comprising Oxford Elevators and Escalators, has been at the forefront of the elevator and escalator industry in the UAE, amassing two decades of unparalleled success. Holding ISO 9001-2015 certification, the company has rapidly ascended as a prominent independent entity.

Leading the corporate helm with utmost effectiveness is Eng. S J Kader Sahibu, who is also a company’s Founder and Chairman. According to Sahibu, OEC is dedicated to the sales and servicing of high-quality lift components essential for comprehensive electric lift maintenance, both in the UAE and on a global scale. The company boasts a wide network, with branches throughout the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, as well as an international presence in major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, and overseas branches in countries like Sri Lanka and Singapore.

OEC’s commitment extends to importing and installing state-of-the-art elevators and escalators sourced from countries such as Germany, Italy, China, and Türkiye.

Fueled by a team of experienced industry veterans, OEC, thrives in the market. The company has gained recognition for its ability to manage the surging maintenance costs associated with elevators and escalators, which have increasingly become substantial budgetary allocations for numerous corporations.

With over two decades of experience, OEC specialises in designing, installing, and maintaining various types of elevators, including residential, commercial, and industrial models. The company’s differentiating factor lies in its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction. OEC has developed an organised setup, employing a proficient team of technicians, supervisors, and officers, positioning itself as the go-to solution for all elevator, escalator, and travelator needs. Furthermore, OEC provides round-the-clock emergency services staffed by highly experienced technicians.